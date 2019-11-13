Full list of road closures affected by fires in QLD and NSW

THESE are the road closures as a result of the New South Wales and Queensland bushfire emergency, as of 11.30am Wednesday, November 13.

Today the focus also shifts to Queensland, where increasingly windy conditions and temperatures in the mid to high thirties will make firefighters' job harder.

83 fires are burning in NSW, 50 of which are not contained;

One blaze west of Coffs Harbour covers 150,000 hectares, with a perimeter of more than 1000km;

At least a 50 homes were damaged or destroyed yesterday;

The wind change that caused havoc in NSW yesterday is now moving into QLD;

More than 60 fires are burning across the state.

Police are turning to the community for assistance as investigations begin into several bushfires suspected of being deliberately lit during yesterday's state-wide total fire ban.

The catastrophic bushfires have caused road closures across both New South Wales and Queensland.

State Emergency Operations Controller (SEOCON), Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys APM, praised the community for working together and supporting each other so positively.

As investigations continue, police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information about the following fires from yesterday to contact the relevant police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Check the latest traffic information for NSW here and for Queensland here.

QUEENSLAND

DAIRY FLAT/RATHDOWNEY Mount Lindsay Highway, Boonah Rathdowney Road to New South Wales border to due bushfire

MOUNT EDWARDS/TREGONY Cunningham Highway from Lake Moogerah Road to the Top of the Gap

BEECHMONT Binna Burra Road closed south of Timbarra Drive due to fire damage

NEW SOUTH WALES

WOODENBONG Sumerland Way between Mount Lindesay Rd and the Queensland border - highway is closed in both directions, smoke in the area may affect visibility

UPPER FINE FLOWER (NORTH OF GRAFTON) Clarence Way between Carnham and Baryulgil - road is closed in both directions

BALD NOB TO EATONSVILLE Gwydir Highway between Bald Nob Rd and Tindal Rd - highway is closed in both directions, the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way diversions are not suitable for B-double routes

BUCCARUMBI TO BALD BON Old Glen Innes Rd and Old Grafton Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Rd) and Gwydir Highway - road closed in both directions

COUTTS CROSSING TO CLOUDS CREEK Armidale Road - road closed in both directions

LOWER CREEK TO YARRAVEL Kempsey Road/Armidale Road between Raspberry Road and Link Road - road closed in both directions

TELEGRAPH POINT Red Hill Road between Rollands Plains Road and Cooperabung Range Road - road is closed in both directions

WALCHA TO WAUCHOPE Oxley Highway between Brackendale Road and The Paddock Road - highway closed in both directions

Residents living near the proposed works will be advised in advance

COMBOYNE TO UPPER LANSDOWNE Koppin Yarratt Road between Lorne Road and Upper Lansdown Road - road closed in both directions

COMBOYNE TO CEDAR PARTY Comboyne Road to Wingham Road between Colling Road and Mooral Creek Road - road closed in both directions

NOWENDOC TO KNORRIT FLAT Nowendoc Road - road closed in both directions

NOWENDOC TO BARRINGTON VILLAGE Thunderbolts Way between Nowendoc and Barrington Village - road closed in both directions

WALLABI POINT Saltwarter Road between Old Bar Road and Wallabi Point - road closed in both directions

RAINBOW FLAT Godfrey Hill Road between Pacific Highway and The Lakes Way - road closed in both directions

FAILFORD Bullocky Way between Pacific Highway and Failford Road - road closed in both directions

MOONBI TO BENDEMEER New England Highway between Charles St and Oxley Highway - highway closed in both directions