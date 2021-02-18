FULL LIST: Qld Health, BOM among Facebook pages shut down

Queensland Health's Facebook has been shut down during the midst of a pandemic, while the Bureau of Meteorology's Facebook page has been wiped during the cyclone season.

The Facebook decision comes as Queensland Health prepares for the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout next week.

Queensland Health is expected to have a statement about the Facebook move later today.

Treasurer Cameron Dick called Facebook's decision to block reliable news during a pandemic "nuts".

"This is nuts," he said on Twitter. "Queenslanders need access to accurate and trustworthy sources for health information.

"Facebook is blocking access to the @qldhealthnews in the middle of a pandemic.

"This needs to be fixed."

This is nuts. Queenslanders need access to accurate and trustworthy sources for health information.



Facebook is blocking access to the @qldhealthnews in the middle of a pandemic.



This needs to be fixed. pic.twitter.com/JHMCRmXgKK — Cameron Dick (@camerondickqld) February 17, 2021

Queensland Health and BOM are among a host of government and emergency services to have been obliterated following this morning's Facebook announcement, which has caused mass confusion among users and casts doubt over community safety moving forward.

Among those impacted by the Facebook change is also the Queensland Government's Translink, and the Brisbane City Council.

Facebook has just become the world’s biggest cyberbully and their victim is the Australian public! This is an outrageous response from Facebook to a reasonable proposal from the Australian Government that seeks to protect the interests of all Aussies. https://t.co/hoP4Syav6z — Adrian Schrinner (@bne_lordmayor) February 17, 2021

All pages are still accessible online, however show no posts or previous content.

BOM's page was used rigorously by the public and media alike during the most recent bushfire and flood seasons as a way to keep the public safe, while the reach of updates on COVID-19 through Queensland Health's Facebook was crucial during the height of Australia's outbreak.

It's expected further announcements will be made today as government organisations are preparing a response following the nationwide shakeup.

In a staggering turn of events, Facebook have blocked their own Facebook page from being able to post.

The page had previously garnered over 21 million followers.

IMPACTED PAGES SO FAR

Queensland Health

Bureau of Meteorology

Translink

Brisbane City Council

Harvey Norman

Queensland Maritime Museum

Energex

Originally published as FULL LIST: Qld Health, BOM among Facebook pages shut down