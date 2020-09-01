FULL LIST: Planned upgrades for North Burnett roads
NORTH Burnett Regional Council has revealed which roads in the region will be undergoing works for the next three months.
Council has released a detailed guide of the 84 roads undergoing maintenance and construction from July to September, under their Proposed Future Works Program.
Mayor Rachel Chambers said the council will be releasing their roads plan quarterly after acknowledging there had been some lag time in the past.
"The roads plan will be available under our services part of the website, and will be colour coded," she said.
"This will allow [residents] to know what bucket of money it's from, and what it entails."
Several major roads will under contractual works on behalf of the Department of Transport and Main Roads.
These include the Gladstone Monto Rd, Kalpowar Rd, Gayndah Mount Perry Rd, Monto Mount Perry Rd, Gin Gin Mount Perry Rd, Burnett Hwy, Biggenden Gooroolba Rd, Mundubbera Durong Rd, and Eidsvold Theodore Rd.
Mt Perry will receive the lion's share of maintenance for the next three months, with 13 of its roads undergoing works.
These include Bania, Greenbank, Hidden Valley, School Lane, Sandy Camp, Rocky Creek, Log Hole Lane, Little Reids, Garnetts, Smokers Gully, Eight Mile, and the Monto Mount Perry Rd.
The other town's roads undergoing works include:
Biggenden
- Berries
- Swindle Longtong
- Cherelly Orchard
- Nulla Creek
- Wateranga
- Lime Mines
- Gayndah Mount Perry Rd,
- Fletchers Lane,
- Sandarrah
- Hunters.
Gayndah
- Old Eidsvold-Lochaber Rd
- Tilleys,
- Parkers,
- Plowey Lane
- Top Gurgeen
- Tudors
- Binjour Branch Creek
- Black Horse Creek
- Scanlans
- Linsketts,
- Boyd
- Back Woodmillar
Eidsvold
- Rockmelon Lane
- Mesner
- Ross Crossing
- Barrule
- Old Rawbelle
- Glencoe
- Calrossie
- Knockbreak
- Radio Station
- Coonambula
- Coonambula TIDS widen and overlay
Monto
- Cooks
- Keyworths
- Fairweathers
- Voss
- Yarrol
- Twin Creeks
- Glencoe
- Sloss
- Moocoorooaba
- Dareen Glencoe
- Barram
- Cynthia Range
Mundubbera
- Jaru
- Beeron
- Greentree
- Bradleys
- Skeates
- Mill
- Heitmans
- Halfpennys
- Boondooma
The extensive guide is available on council's website here.