FULL LIST: Planned upgrades for North Burnett roads

INCOMING WORKS: These are the North Burnett roads undergoing roadworks from July to September. Picture: Dept of Transport and Main Roads

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has revealed which roads in the region will be undergoing works for the next three months.

Council has released a detailed guide of the 84 roads undergoing maintenance and construction from July to September, under their Proposed Future Works Program.

Mayor Rachel Chambers said the council will be releasing their roads plan quarterly after acknowledging there had been some lag time in the past.

"The roads plan will be available under our services part of the website, and will be colour coded," she said.

"This will allow [residents] to know what bucket of money it's from, and what it entails."

Several major roads will under contractual works on behalf of the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

These include the Gladstone Monto Rd, Kalpowar Rd, Gayndah Mount Perry Rd, Monto Mount Perry Rd, Gin Gin Mount Perry Rd, Burnett Hwy, Biggenden Gooroolba Rd, Mundubbera Durong Rd, and Eidsvold Theodore Rd.

Mt Perry will receive the lion's share of maintenance for the next three months, with 13 of its roads undergoing works.

These include Bania, Greenbank, Hidden Valley, School Lane, Sandy Camp, Rocky Creek, Log Hole Lane, Little Reids, Garnetts, Smokers Gully, Eight Mile, and the Monto Mount Perry Rd.

The other town's roads undergoing works include:

Biggenden

Berries

Swindle Longtong

Cherelly Orchard

Nulla Creek

Wateranga

Lime Mines

Gayndah Mount Perry Rd,

Fletchers Lane,

Sandarrah

Hunters.

Gayndah

Old Eidsvold-Lochaber Rd

Tilleys,

Parkers,

Plowey Lane

Top Gurgeen

Tudors

Binjour Branch Creek

Black Horse Creek

Scanlans

Linsketts,

Boyd

Back Woodmillar

Eidsvold

Rockmelon Lane

Mesner

Ross Crossing

Barrule

Old Rawbelle

Glencoe

Calrossie

Knockbreak

Radio Station

Coonambula

Coonambula TIDS widen and overlay

Monto

Cooks

Keyworths

Fairweathers

Voss

Yarrol

Twin Creeks

Glencoe

Sloss

Moocoorooaba

Dareen Glencoe

Barram

Cynthia Range

Mundubbera

Jaru

Beeron

Greentree

Bradleys

Skeates

Mill

Heitmans

Halfpennys

Boondooma

The extensive guide is available on council's website here.