Inside Queensland’s 10 closed island resorts

Queensland's reputation as the home of exotic island getaways is crumbling.

The 45-year-old lease for Hinchinbrook Island was secretly scrapped by the Palaszczuk Government late last year after disputes with the owners over unpaid fees, making it the 10th such destination now off limits to paying guests.

CLOSED

Hinchinbrook Island Wilderness Lodge a year after Cyclone Yasi.

■ Hinchinbrook Island will not be restored to its former glory after the State Government withdrew the lease. The island was originally developed by Keith Williams and has played host to Hollywood stars, but was badly damaged by cyclones and ravaged by fire.

Damage caused by cyclone Debbie on Hayman Island. Picture: Twitter/Cameron W Berkman

■ Hayman Island in the Whitsundays, badly damaged by Cyclone Debbie is closed while undergoing a $100m renovation. It was put on the market by Malaysian-based owners Mulpha Group but had few offers on a $300m price tag.

Severe damage to defunct South Molle Island resort caused by Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Liam Kidston.

■ South Molle Island, formerly owned by tourism identity Craig Ross, sold in August 2016 to China Capital Investment Group for $26.5m.

Daydream Island.

■ Daydream Island, formerly owned by vitamin king Vaughan Bullivant, sold in early 2015 to Shanghai-based China Capital Investment Group for $30m. Smashed by Cyclone Debbie, it will re-open in April after being transformed in a $100m rebuild.

Great Keppel Island Resort.

■ Great Keppel Island, off Yeppoon, was bought by property tycoon Terry Agnew of Tower Holdings for $16.5m in 2006. It was slated for a $600m development including a marina, 750 villas, 300 apartments, a 250-room beachfront hotel, golf course, infrastructure, retail village, casino, airstrip and research centre, but was put on the market. A Singapore-based consortium inked a deal last October to buy the resort lease for more than $50 million and vowed to return the destination to its former glory. Great Keppel Hideaway - a smaller accommodation provider with a bar and bistro - is still open on the island.

Orpheus Island Lodge.

■ Orpheus Island, in the Palm Island Group near Townsville, was bought by Computershare founder and tourism magnate Chris Morris for $6.25m in 2011, who now plans to build a $4m luxury lodge on nearby Pelorus Island in a move endorsed by Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Lindeman Island.

■ Lindeman Island, in the Whitsundays, sold to China's White Horse media mogul William Han for $12m in 2012 and last year won approval for a $583m eco-tourism resort redevelopment and is expected to be ready for guests in 2022.

Dunk Island has fallen into disrepair after Cyclone Yasi. Picture: Wesley Monts

■ Dunk Island, off Mission Beach, destroyed by Cyclone Yasi, was bought by Linc Energy founder Peter Bond in 2011 for $7.9m.

Long Island Resort, Whitsundays.

■ Long Island Resort, developed by Contiki and owned by Ocean Hotels for 20 years went on the market two years ago after closing for renovations.

Brampton Island.

■ Brampton Island went on the market in November 2017, after six years of sitting in disrepair at the hands of owner United Petroleum, which bought it for $5.9million. Back then, United Petroleum had plans to build a seven star resort and return it to its former glory when it was the tourism hotspot for Mackay.

OPEN

Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Island. Picture: Kingfisher Bay Resort

■ Kingfisher Bay Resort Group, on Fraser Island, continues to operate and was sold in February by Japanese real estate group Cosmos Initia to tourism group Sealink for $43m.

Haron Island.

■ Heron Island off Gladstone, sold in January last year to Vancouver-based Chinese investors Aldesta Group, for a confidential deal believed to be less than $10m. They also bought nearby Wilson Island with plans to reopen it.

Nudey Beach, Fitzroy Island. Picture: Fitzroy Island Resort

■ Fitzroy Island, off Cairns, bought by Darwin tourism identity Doug Gamble for $8m in 2010, has just had a $2.5m refurbishment and has been listed seeking offers of $30m.

Lizard Island. Picture: Luxury Lodges of Australia

■ Lizard Island, north of Cooktown, bought from Voyages for $10m in 2009 by New York-based hospitality giant Delaware North, has undergone a $50m renovation after being ravaged by category five Cyclones Ita and Nathan.

Bedarra Island.

■ Bedarra Island, near Dunk Island, was bought by Queensland pub baron Sam Charlton, for $5m in 2011 and converted into a boutique five-star eco-resort.