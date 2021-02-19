FULL LIST: Latest local Eat Safe ratings revealed
The latest Eat Safe star ratings have been released by Bundaberg Regional Council with many businesses receiving five star ratings.
Eat Safe is a regulatory scheme where local food businesses receive a star rating based on their compliance with the Food Act 2006.
At the end of an audit, food businesses receive a star rating which council says provides assistance and incentive for businesses to comply with food safety laws and achieve the highest standards in food safety.
October saw the release of the annual Queensland Health Food Safety Act 2006 report for the 2018/19 financial year.
The annual report showed broke down how many inspections and improvement notices were conducted and distributed across local government areas around the state.
606 routine or scheduled inspections were conducted with 30 follow-up or reinspections and nine complaint related inspections.
The report also showed 56 complaints had been received about local food businesses in the 2018/19 financial year.
Seventy-three licences were also surrendered by licensees.
How the region's food businesses rated
Not all Bundaberg region food businesses were listed in the report.
These are some reasons the council listed why some businesses aren't named in their report:
- Received a food safety rating of less than three stars
- Received a food safety rating of three or more stars, but has not agreed to have its star rating displayed
- Not paid its annual food license fee to council
- Recently opened as a new business or changed owners and has not been audited yet
The below star ratings are from the latest available report dated February 2, 2021.
Five stars
Acorn East Pty Ltd, 140 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST
Across the Waves Sports Club, 1 Miller Street, NORVILLE
Alowishus Delicious - University, 6 University Drive, BRANYAN
Austchilli, 4496 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY
Avenell Village On Vasey, 5B Vasey Street, AVENELL HEIGHT
Blue Care Bundaberg Respite Centre, 22 May Street, WALKERVALE
Blue Care Millbank Village Aged Care, 341 Bourbong Street, MILLBANK
Blue Care Pioneer Lodge & Gardens Aged, 195 Barolin Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS
Blue Care Riverlea, 1 River Terrace, MILLBANK
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, 147 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST
Bundaberg Distilling Company, 37 Avenue Street, BUNDABERG EAST
Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg, 30 Johanna Boulevard, KENSINGTON
Burger Urge Bundaberg, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA
Childers IGA, 118 Churchill Street, CHILDERS
Coffee at Dayzee's, 8 Birks Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS
Coles Bundaberg, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Cuppatime Cafe, 29 Queen Street, BUNDABERG NORTH
Dominos Bundaberg, 268 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Elegant Events & Catering, 126 Barolin Street, WALKERVALE
Expeditions Early Learning Journey Avoca, 258 Avoca Road, AVOCA
Farmfresh Fine Foods, 4623 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY
Food Etc, 20 Altivole Drive, NORVILLE
Forest View Childers, 4 Morgan Street, CHILDERS
Fresh Fields Foodworks, 1A Thabeban Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS
Gin Gin Historical Society, 85B Mulgrave Street, GIN GIN
Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - George Street, 203 George Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Grunske's By the River, 11E Petersen Street, BUNDABERG EAST
Guava Cafe, 184 Barolin Street, WALKERVALE
Hills of Promise Estate, 8 Mango Hill Road, HORTON
Ingenia Gardens, 55 Jefferis Street, BUNDABERG NORTH
JG Farms Pty Ltd, 2034 Rosedale Road, AVONDALE
Learmonth's Food Works, 56 Walker Street, WALKERVALE
Lilly's Bistro & Takeaway, 46 Mulgrave Street, GIN GIN
Marquis Macadamias, 170 Rosedale Road, OAKWOOD
Mater Misericordiae Hospital - Rose Cafe, 309 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
McDonald's Bundaberg City, 46 Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
McDonald's Childers, 150-152 Churchill Street, CHILDERS
Michel's Patisserie Bundaberg, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Palm Lake Care Bargara, 55 Wearing Road, BARGARA
Pizza Hut Bundaberg, 224 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
QRI Hall, McLean Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Red Rooster, 232 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Ricks at Bargara, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA
Shalom College Environment Centre, 76 South Bingera Road, SOUTH BINGERA
St Joseph's Tuckshop, 58 Woondooma Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Takalvan Motel, 11 Takalvan Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Taste of Kerala, 3 Bingera Street, BUNDABERG WEST
The Dorcas Soup Kitchen - Anglican Parish of Bundaberg, 59 Woongarra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
The Journey - Health, Adventure, Compassion, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA
The Kebab Shopp, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA
The Restaurant, 2 Toonburra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
The Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust (Q) rep by Bluecare, 90 Twyford Street, AVOCA
Woodgate Club Inc, 2 Kangaroo Court, WOODGATE
Woolworths - Bargara, 699 Bargara Road, BARGARA
YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten, 7 Quinn Street, KEPNOCK
Four stars
KFC Bundaberg, 263 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Acorn Child Care Centre, 10A Branyan Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Aquagirls Takeaway, 302 Branyan Drive, AVOCA
Bargara Beach Bakehouse, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA
BP Sims Road, 188A Barolin Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS
Bundaberg & Coral Coast Uniting Church, 34 Barolin Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Bundaberg Aged Care Residence, 12 FE Walker Street, KEPNOCK
Bundaberg Lunch Box, 2 Woongarra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Bundaberg Swimming, 148 Enterprise Street, NORVILLE
Burrito Bar Bundaberg, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA
Buxton General Store, 5 Hume Street, BUXTON
Campus Cafe Bundaberg, 114 Walker Street, NORVILLE
Chipmunks Playland and Cafe Bundaberg, 59 Johanna Boulevard, KENSINGTON
Coffee on Bourbong, 312 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
Dominos Bundaberg East, 2/123 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST
Eastside Takeaways, 135 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST
Flippers Fish and Chips, 18 Sims Road, WALKERVALE
Fresh Fields Bakery, 1A Thabeban Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS
Frogtastic Childcare, 294 Branyan Drive, AVOCA
G.P. Witts Traditional Fish and Chips, 53 Walla Street, BUNDABERG SOUTH
Grand Hotel Childers, 110 Churchill Street, CHILDERS
IGA Burnett Heads, 115 Hermans Road, BURNETT HEADS
Isis Club Inc, 46 Churchill Street, CHILDERS
Lead Childcare, 146 Elliott Heads Road, AVENELL HEIGHTS
Lighthouse Hotel / Motel, 66 Zunker Street, BURNETT HEADS
McDonald's Bundaberg West, 109 Takalvan Street, AVOCA
Moloneys Friendly Grocer Kepnock, 87 Elliott Heads Road, KEPNOCK
Rock Latino Cafe, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA
Sugarland Tavern, 52 Johnston Street, AVOCA
Sunshine Kebabs - Hinkler Place, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Tattersals Hotel, 35 George Street, BUNDABERG SOUTH
The Cheesecake Shop Bundaberg, 249 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST
The Corporation Of The Synod Of The Diocese Of Brisbane T/A Anglicare, 4 Mezger Street, KALKIE
Tuckerbox, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA
Woodgate Beach General Store, 138 Esplanade, WOODGATE
Woolworths Supermarket - Bundaberg (Hinkler Central), 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Three stars
A Spoonful of Sauce, 21 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Avoca IGA, 302 Branyan Drive, AVOCA
Bargara Golf Club, 120 Miller Street, BARGARA
Cafe 1928, 6 Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH
Lead Childcare, 115 Hughes Road, BARGARA
Localicious, 30 ATC Hall Road, APPLE TREE CREEK
Sandhills Sports Club, 15 Tanner Street, BARGARA
See St Seafood Take-away, 1/29 See Street, BARGARA
Spicy Tonight, 1 Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Street Bean Cafe, 176 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
The Pocket Storehouse, 8 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST
