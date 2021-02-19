FULL LIST: Latest local Eat Safe ratings revealed

Bundaberg Regional Council have released their latest Eat Safe report.

The latest Eat Safe star ratings have been released by Bundaberg Regional Council with many businesses receiving five star ratings.

Eat Safe is a regulatory scheme where local food businesses receive a star rating based on their compliance with the Food Act 2006.

At the end of an audit, food businesses receive a star rating which council says provides assistance and incentive for businesses to comply with food safety laws and achieve the highest standards in food safety.

606 routine or scheduled inspections were conducted in the Bundaberg Regional Council area in the 2018/19 financial year.

October saw the release of the annual Queensland Health Food Safety Act 2006 report for the 2018/19 financial year.

The annual report showed broke down how many inspections and improvement notices were conducted and distributed across local government areas around the state.

606 routine or scheduled inspections were conducted with 30 follow-up or reinspections and nine complaint related inspections.

The report also showed 56 complaints had been received about local food businesses in the 2018/19 financial year.

Seventy-three licences were also surrendered by licensees.

How the region's food businesses rated

Not all Bundaberg region food businesses were listed in the report.

These are some reasons the council listed why some businesses aren't named in their report:

- Received a food safety rating of less than three stars

- Received a food safety rating of three or more stars, but has not agreed to have its star rating displayed

- Not paid its annual food license fee to council

- Recently opened as a new business or changed owners and has not been audited yet

The below star ratings are from the latest available report dated February 2, 2021.

Fresh Fields Food Works was one of the local food businesses to receive a five star Eat Safe Rating.

Five stars

Acorn East Pty Ltd, 140 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

Across the Waves Sports Club, 1 Miller Street, NORVILLE

Alowishus Delicious - University, 6 University Drive, BRANYAN

Austchilli, 4496 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

Avenell Village On Vasey, 5B Vasey Street, AVENELL HEIGHT

Blue Care Bundaberg Respite Centre, 22 May Street, WALKERVALE

Blue Care Millbank Village Aged Care, 341 Bourbong Street, MILLBANK

Blue Care Pioneer Lodge & Gardens Aged, 195 Barolin Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

Blue Care Riverlea, 1 River Terrace, MILLBANK

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, 147 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

Bundaberg Distilling Company, 37 Avenue Street, BUNDABERG EAST

Bunnings Warehouse Bundaberg, 30 Johanna Boulevard, KENSINGTON

Burger Urge Bundaberg, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

Childers IGA, 118 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

Coffee at Dayzee's, 8 Birks Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

Coles Bundaberg, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Cuppatime Cafe, 29 Queen Street, BUNDABERG NORTH

Dominos Bundaberg, 268 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Elegant Events & Catering, 126 Barolin Street, WALKERVALE

Expeditions Early Learning Journey Avoca, 258 Avoca Road, AVOCA

Farmfresh Fine Foods, 4623 Goodwood Road, ALLOWAY

Food Etc, 20 Altivole Drive, NORVILLE

Forest View Childers, 4 Morgan Street, CHILDERS

Fresh Fields Foodworks, 1A Thabeban Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

Burger Urge Bundaberg also received a five star rating in the Eat Safe report.

Gin Gin Historical Society, 85B Mulgrave Street, GIN GIN

Goodstart Early Learning Bundaberg - George Street, 203 George Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Grunske's By the River, 11E Petersen Street, BUNDABERG EAST

Guava Cafe, 184 Barolin Street, WALKERVALE

Hills of Promise Estate, 8 Mango Hill Road, HORTON

Ingenia Gardens, 55 Jefferis Street, BUNDABERG NORTH

JG Farms Pty Ltd, 2034 Rosedale Road, AVONDALE

Learmonth's Food Works, 56 Walker Street, WALKERVALE

Lilly's Bistro & Takeaway, 46 Mulgrave Street, GIN GIN

Marquis Macadamias, 170 Rosedale Road, OAKWOOD

Mater Misericordiae Hospital - Rose Cafe, 309 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

McDonald's Bundaberg City, 46 Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

McDonald's Childers, 150-152 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

Michel's Patisserie Bundaberg, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Palm Lake Care Bargara, 55 Wearing Road, BARGARA

Pizza Hut Bundaberg, 224 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

QRI Hall, McLean Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Red Rooster, 232 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Ricks at Bargara, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

Shalom College Environment Centre, 76 South Bingera Road, SOUTH BINGERA

St Joseph's Tuckshop, 58 Woondooma Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Takalvan Motel, 11 Takalvan Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Taste of Kerala, 3 Bingera Street, BUNDABERG WEST

The Dorcas Soup Kitchen - Anglican Parish of Bundaberg, 59 Woongarra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

The Journey - Health, Adventure, Compassion, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

The Kebab Shopp, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

The Restaurant, 2 Toonburra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

The Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust (Q) rep by Bluecare, 90 Twyford Street, AVOCA

Woodgate Club Inc, 2 Kangaroo Court, WOODGATE

Woolworths - Bargara, 699 Bargara Road, BARGARA

YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten, 7 Quinn Street, KEPNOCK

Four stars

KFC Bundaberg, 263 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Acorn Child Care Centre, 10A Branyan Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Aquagirls Takeaway, 302 Branyan Drive, AVOCA

Bargara Beach Bakehouse, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

BP Sims Road, 188A Barolin Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

Bundaberg & Coral Coast Uniting Church, 34 Barolin Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Bundaberg Aged Care Residence, 12 FE Walker Street, KEPNOCK

McDonald’s on Targo St received a five star rating while the restaurant on Takalvan St was rated four stars.

Bundaberg Lunch Box, 2 Woongarra Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Bundaberg Swimming, 148 Enterprise Street, NORVILLE

Burrito Bar Bundaberg, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

Buxton General Store, 5 Hume Street, BUXTON

Campus Cafe Bundaberg, 114 Walker Street, NORVILLE

Chipmunks Playland and Cafe Bundaberg, 59 Johanna Boulevard, KENSINGTON

Coffee on Bourbong, 312 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

Dominos Bundaberg East, 2/123 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

Eastside Takeaways, 135 Bargara Road, BUNDABERG EAST

Flippers Fish and Chips, 18 Sims Road, WALKERVALE

Fresh Fields Bakery, 1A Thabeban Street, AVENELL HEIGHTS

Frogtastic Childcare, 294 Branyan Drive, AVOCA

G.P. Witts Traditional Fish and Chips, 53 Walla Street, BUNDABERG SOUTH

Grand Hotel Childers, 110 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

IGA Burnett Heads, 115 Hermans Road, BURNETT HEADS

Isis Club Inc, 46 Churchill Street, CHILDERS

Lead Childcare, 146 Elliott Heads Road, AVENELL HEIGHTS

Lighthouse Hotel / Motel, 66 Zunker Street, BURNETT HEADS

McDonald's Bundaberg West, 109 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

Moloneys Friendly Grocer Kepnock, 87 Elliott Heads Road, KEPNOCK

Rock Latino Cafe, 1 Bauer Street, BARGARA

Sugarland Tavern, 52 Johnston Street, AVOCA

Sunshine Kebabs - Hinkler Place, 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Tattersals Hotel, 35 George Street, BUNDABERG SOUTH

The Cheesecake Shop Bundaberg, 249 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG WEST

The Corporation Of The Synod Of The Diocese Of Brisbane T/A Anglicare, 4 Mezger Street, KALKIE

Tuckerbox, 115 Takalvan Street, AVOCA

Woodgate Beach General Store, 138 Esplanade, WOODGATE

Woolworths Supermarket - Bundaberg (Hinkler Central), 16 Maryborough Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Local chilli manufacturers Austchilli were another local business to be rated five stars. PicJohnWilson

Three stars

A Spoonful of Sauce, 21 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Avoca IGA, 302 Branyan Drive, AVOCA

Bargara Golf Club, 120 Miller Street, BARGARA

Cafe 1928, 6 Mt Perry Road, BUNDABERG NORTH

Lead Childcare, 115 Hughes Road, BARGARA

Localicious, 30 ATC Hall Road, APPLE TREE CREEK

Sandhills Sports Club, 15 Tanner Street, BARGARA

See St Seafood Take-away, 1/29 See Street, BARGARA

Spicy Tonight, 1 Targo Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Street Bean Cafe, 176 Bourbong Street, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

The Pocket Storehouse, 8 Scotland Street, BUNDABERG EAST

