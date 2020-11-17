FULL LIST: How you can ‘Adopt-a-family’ this festive season

The NewsMail’s Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we’re asking the community for support.

STRUGGLING families could find some Christmas cheer this festive season with the 2020 Adopt-A-Family appeal now underway.

More than 50 Bundaberg region families are up for “adoption” with the help of Centacare, EDON Place, Bundaberg Baptist Church and Regional Housing Limited.

The NewsMail invites our readers and other members of the public to get involved and help bring some joy to their sponsored family’s Christmas.

To adopt a family, simply get in touch with the organisations below.

Thanks for your support.

Centacare

Contact: 4131 6871

1. Male 51, female 50, girl 9, twins 12

2. Female 57, two men 30

3. Female 78

4. Male 56

5. Female 44, children 5 & 6

6. Female 47, boy 17, boy 16, girl 15, girl 11, girl 1 ½

7. Male 91

8. Female 57

9. Female 59

10. Female 53, two children (ages not disclosed)

EDON Place

Contact: 4153 6820

1. Female 29, girl 9, girl 6, boy 4

2. Female 25, girl 4, girl 12, boy 3, boy 13

3. Female 39, girl 5, girl 4, girl 2, boy 9, boy 8

4. Female 43, girl 3, boy 8, boy 2

5. Female, 37, girl 7 months, girl 13, boy 5, boy 6, boy 10

6. Female 46

7. Female 40, girl 7, girl 8, girl 4, boy 5, boy 12

8. Female 45, girl 8, girl 10, boy 13, boy 15, boy 12 months

9. Female 26, girl 14 months, girl 4, boy 5

10. Female 25, girl 3, boy 5

11. Female 33, boy 9, boy 10, boy 4

12. Female 43, girl 8, girl 13

13. Female 36, boy 13

14. Female 35, girl 2, girl 8, boy 18, boy 7 months

15. Female 29, girl 10, boy 11, boy 12, boy 2

16. Female 36, boy 16, girl 7, boy 3

17. Female 45, 8 girl, 6 boy, 4 girl.

18. Female 36, boy 16, girl 14, girl 13, girl 10.

19. Female 48, girl 15, boy 11, girl 10, boy 9.

20. Female 34, girl 12.

Bundaberg Baptist Church

Contact: 4151 8222

BBC 1: Female 49, girl 13

BBC 2: Male 52, female 46

BBC 3: Male 76

* Requested to please deliver to Bundaberg Baptist Church Office, 14 Fitzgerald Street Bundaberg, before the 21st December 2020

Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY)

H1: Female 25, girl 4

H2: Female 25, boy 3 months, girl 2, boy 4, boy 6

H3: Female 44, girl 4, boy 5

H4: Female 28, girl 4 ½

H5: Female 41, girl 4 ½

* Please deliver c/o Kristy Gear at HIPPY Bundaberg, 14 Fitzgerald Street Bundaberg

Regional Housing Limited

Contact: 1300 642 123

1. Male 35, female 25

2. Female 34

3. Male 55, two dogs

4. Female 55

5. Female 16, two cats

6. Female 42, male 41, boy 9, boy 11

7. Female 40, male 17, boy 14, boy 7

8. Female 31, boy 4, girl 11, girl 9

9. Male 22

10. Male 54

11. Female 84, male 61

12. Female 79

13. Male 50

14. Male 53