Education

Full list: How every QLD school performed

Geoff Egan
by and Stephanie Bennett
28th Aug 2019 9:59 AM
QUEENSLAND'S top-performing NAPLAN schools for 2019 feature a wide-range of public and private schools from all corners of the state, as the first glimpse of the results are unveiled today.

Primary school student results were split between state schools such as Rainworth State School, Ashgrove State School, Indooroopilly State School and Sunnybank Hills State School, and private schools including St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School, Somerville House and Anglican Church Grammar School.

Gold Coast private schools A.B. Paterson College and The Southport School also landed in the Top 20 with their Year 3 and Year 5 results.

*Note: Only schools with 20 or more students are included

 

For senior students, Brisbane private schools dominated the top spots, with a couple of exceptions.

The consistently high-achieving Brisbane State High School came in at No.3, while Mansfield State High School was also one of the top performing schools in senior NAPLAN results for 2019.

Townsville Grammar School and Sunshine Coast also landed among the Top 20 for high school results.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority have today released the 2019 preliminary NAPLAN results for the country.

Chief executive David de Carvalho said overall scores have been on the rise since testing began more than a decade ago, with the exception of writing scores.

He said NAPLAN was currently in "a period of transition", with about 50 per cent of schools across the country undertaking the test online.

"Prior to release, NAPLAN results are reviewed and endorsed by independent measurement advisory experts," he said.

"These measurement experts have confirmed that the results for online and paper NAPLAN have assessed the same content and can be placed on the same NAPLAN assessment scale this year."

