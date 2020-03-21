Menu
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle
FULL LIST: Flights linked to Qld coronavirus cases

Domanii Cameron
21st Mar 2020 4:25 PM
QUEENSLAND Health has released the list of flight details associated with the state's novel coronavirus cases.

Public health units are in the process of contacting all passengers identified as close contacts with a confirmed case.

Another 37 cases were recorded in Queensland over the last 24 hours, taking the state's total to 221.

If you have been on the relevant flights and rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

The only people who need to self-quarantine for 14 days are those who are in the identified rows of the flights listed.

 

 

Originally published as FULL LIST: Flights linked to Qld coronavirus cases

