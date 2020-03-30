Were you on these flights? Contact health dept FULL LIST

Northern Territory health officials want anyone who was on any of these flights listed below to contact them, if they haven’t been in contact already

Northern Territory health officials want anyone who was on any of these flights listed below to contact them, if they haven’t been in contact already

NORTHERN Territory health officials want anyone who was on any of these flights listed to contact them straight away, if they haven't been in contact already.

If you have been on the relevant flights please contact the Public Health Unit on 08 8922 8044 immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

These are the flights:

QF2 (Qantas) Departed London March 26, arrived Darwin 11.55pm March 26.

QF840 (Qantas) Departed Sydney March 23, arrived Darwin 1pm March 23.

JQ664 (Jetstar) Departed Melbourne March 22, arrived Yulara March 22.

QF796 (Qantas) Departed Melbourne March 22, arrived Alice Springs 10.40am March 22

QF2974 (QantasLink) Departed Alice Springs March 22, arrived Darwin 7pm March 22

MI801 (Silk Air) Singapore to Darwin, arrived Darwin 3.02pm March 21.

QF840 (Qantas) Departed Sydney March 20, arrived Darwin 1pm March 20.

JQ82 (Jetstar) Departed Denpasar March 19, arrived Darwin March 20.

QF824 (Qantas) Departed Brisbane March 19, arrived Darwin 12.30pm March 19.

JQ672 (Jetstar) Departed Sydney March 19, arrived Darwin 11.30pm March 19.

QF840 (Qantas) Departed Sydney March 20, arrived Darwin 1pm March 20.

MORE NT CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Originally published as FULL LIST: Flights linked to NT coronavirus cases