FULL LIST: Burnett candidates' promises

Voters will have their say in Burnett. Bev Lacey

TOMORROW, Burnett residents will go to the polls to decide who they want to lead the way for the next state term.

The NewsMail contacted the four candidates - Labor's Lee Harvey, the LNP's Stephen Bennett, the Greens' Tim Roberts and One Nation's Ashley Lynch.

Here are their pledges:

Labor

Lee Harvey

Guarantee all future rollingstock and associated infrastructure manufactured and maintained in Queensland where capacity exists

Extra $40.4 million Works for Queensland to deliver critical community infrastructure and jobs in the Wide Bay

Build the final Gympie Bypass missing link - Cooroy to Curra

$7.9 million for country racing in Wide Bay (and South East Queensland)

$868 million of road and transport works planned, supporting 756 jobs

Additional $30 million state-wide for new boating infrastructure

$4 million to upgrade Bundaberg Port road infrastructure

More than $10 million for upgrades and new infrastructure at Bundaberg State High School

More than $10 million for upgrades and new infrastructure at Maryborough State High School

An additional 120 nurses and four more midwives for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services

$3 million towards a business case for a new or substantially-refurbished Bundaberg Hospital.

$36 million for the Regional Tourism Infrastructure and Experience Development Program to help small businesses, local councils and community organisations with grants of up to $500,000.

LNP

Stephen Bennett

$2m safety upgrade to the FE Walker Street/Ashfield Rd intersection (This is a joint announcement with LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt)

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre in the Wide Bay

$2m flood-proofing plan for Fingerboard Road to maintain connectivity for communities of Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy, Baffle Creek and surrounding area.

Bruce Highway/Buxton Road intersection safety upgrade ($600,000) - delivering safety improvements for motorists at this intersection. The LNP's investment will leverage at total $3m package in partnership with the Federal Coalition Government

Bruce Highway curve realignment north of Miriam Vale at cost of $3.8m- improving the alignment of the Bruce Highway north of Miriam Vales to allow for increase speed limits while reducing the risk of crashes. The LNP's $3.8m investment will leverage a total $21m package in partnership with the Federal Coalition Government

Master Plan for a new Bundaberg Hospital (joint with Bundaberg LNP candidate)

$1.05 million for the Changemakers project for at-risk youth to re-engage students within the education system (joint announcement with LNP Bundaberg Candidate)

$1.5 million for fruit fly and silverleaf whitefly research at CQUniversity to development a management plan to ride the region of the pests (joint announcement with LNP Bundaberg candidate)

State-wide LNP Commitments to take action on the cost of living:

Electricity, the LNP will save a typical family $780 over the next three years.

Family car rego, which the LNP will freeze, saving families up to $200 over three years. (Under Labor, family car registration has been increasing at 3.5% - more than double the inflation rate)

Sport, the LNP will provide $150 vouchers to help families pay for a free term of swimming lessons for bubs and toddlers aged 1 to 4.

Public Transport, the LNP will deliver free off-peak bus and rail travel for seniors on the go card network - saving Seniors up to $720 a year.

Still more for Seniors. The LNP will deliver half-price driver's licences for Seniors, saving them $35 to $85 on each renewal.

$1400 transition payment each year for up to three years to farmers and irrigators on obsolete and transitional electricity tariffs 62, 65 and 66.

Cutting payroll tax, the LNP will lift the payroll tax exemption threshold by $25,000 every year for the next 10 years.

Free hearing tests for all prep students to identify and address any hearing issues

Greens

Tim Roberts