FULL LIST: All the Bundaberg candidates' election promises

IT'S been a campaign of promises in Bundaberg as the seven candidates fight to gain the upper hand by delivering projects for the region.

A commitment to a new hospital, flood mitigation route, road upgrades and even a water park have been flung around by the parties in an electorate with the slimmest margin in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls and One Nation matriarch Pauline Hanson have all visited the town on more than one occasion over the four weeks in a show of solidarity for their elected representatives.

The real question is whether these promises will hold regardless of who wins the election on Saturday.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Labor would honour their promises, even if she was unsuccessful.

LNP candidate David Batt agreed, saying his party would do the same.

To break it down, we have listed what each candidate has promised over the four weeks, specifically for Bundaberg.

Leanne Donaldson. Craig Warhurst

Labor

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson

$400,000 to Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers for a fruit fly urban trial and ABARE data for one year

$3m to extend the Rural Jobs and Skills Alliance, including extending the QAWN position based in Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers

$155 million extension to Back to Work

$140,000 to Football Bundaberg for infrastructure upgrades

$2.4m in additional funds for the redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre bringing it to $12.4 million

$200,000 to Bundaberg Central Men's Shed to construct a new shed

$10m to Bundaberg State High School to upgrade infrastructure

An additional 120 nurses, four midwives and expansion of the Nurse Navigator program to 22 through the Wide Bay HHS

$97m Solar Schools program, including Bundaberg State schools

$154 million to maintain downward pressure on specialist waiting times

Establish the Bruce Highway trust

$3m business case for a new or refurbished Bundaberg Hospital

50 extra police for the Central region

A specially trained Domestic and Family Violence Officer for the Wide Bay

Expansion of the Energy Savers Plus program fro farmers

$200 million third round of Works for Queensland

$180 million extra to continue Skilling Queenslanders for Work

$20 million for Made in Queensland to help manufacturers

A full-time teacher aide in every Bundaberg State School Prep class

3700 new teachers over the next four years

$36 million Regional Tourism Infrastructure and Experience Development program

$3m to protect Lady Elliot Island from a changing climate

$70 million more to Building our Regions

$120 million investment in Agricultural Research, Development and Extension DAF research facility in Bundaberg

$40.4m extra for Works for Queensland in the Wide Bay

$868 Road and transport work planned for the Wide Bay

$7.9 million for Wide Bay and South-East Queensland Country Racing

$20 million over two years for a household resilience program to ease insurance premiums for low income owners of older homes in cyclone prone areas

$16.4 mill over four years to tackle Ice and drug and alcohol treatment services

Extension of the First Home Owners grant to 30/6/2-18

Back to Work boost for mature age job seekers to $20 000

$4 million for Disability Services after the full transition to the NDIS

$5.35 million over three years to provide free Triple P parenting program

$1.5 million grants program over three years for veteren groups

$625,000 Bundaberg Christian College refurbishment of admin building, construction of extension to student and visitor reception and staff offices and additional staff car parks

$305,000 Bundaberg Christian College construction of two primary general learning areas, outdoor activity area and covered link

$325,000 Burnett Youth Learning Centre extension to admin building and extension to multimedia building for music room

David Batt. Paul Donaldson BUN050317LNP2

LNP

David Batt

Air conditioning of Bundaberg state schools

Flashing lights at all Bundaberg school zones

A "drop and go" zone for Walkervale State School

$1.05m for Bundy High's Changemakers project for at-risk youth

$2m upgrade to the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection

$1m upgrade to the McCarthy Rd and Goodwood Rd intersection

$2m for a heavy vehicle decoupling area on Kay McDuff Dr

A drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre for Wide Bay region

Master Plan a new Bundaberg Hospital

$15m for a new aquatic centre and water park

$1.5m for fruit fly research at CQUniversity

Appointing a second domestic violence officer to Bundaberg QPS

$200,000 for addition CCTV cameras

Funding for the SES, Life Education and various sporting clubs

Cut payroll tax for 14,000 small businesses across Queensland to help them grow and employ more people

10-year Bruce Highway Action Plan

$1400 transition payments each year for three years to help farmers with electricity costs

We will save a typical family $780 over three years on their electricity bills, with a wide range of reforms and initiatives

Freeze car registration for three years

A comprehensive plan to Get Queensland Working

'Buy Local' procurement policy to stimulate local economies

Half price drivers licences for seniors

Free swimming lessons for children under 4-years-old

Free hearing tests for all prep students

Reinstate the LNP's $500 million 'Royalties for the Regions' program

Jane Truscott. Paul Beutel

One Nation

Dr Jane Truscott

$100 million for flood evacuation route

$20,000 for VMR

$500,000 for Men's Shed

Alan Corbett. Craig Warhurst

Independent

Alan Corbett

Conduct a thorough Quality of Life survey so you have an opportunity to tell the government what is really important to you. Then together, we can map out a long term plan to make Bundaberg a happy and healthy community.

Work with one and all to make Bundaberg the most family friendly regional centre in Queensland and a place for people of all ages to feel safe and supported.

Ensure Bundaberg has modern infrastructure, like well-built roads, ports, rail and airport to make businesses as effective and efficient as possible.

Support the building of a new hospital and the expansion of local health services and technology so patients do not need to travel long distances

Equip all state schools with air conditioners and solar panels so the latter can reduce energy costs

Ensure max connectivity in the community by advocating for better access to the internet

Reinforce the fact the first five years of a child's life are critical to their future development. I will also support parents in their vital role as carers and educators, especially during these early years

Facilitate access to early education and care for kids at an affordable cost

Lobby for more early child education intervention services and age appropriate early intervention services that target young people with mental health challenges

Provide more domestic violence refuges for victims of both sexes, their children and ensure they are pet friendly. In addition, I will lobby to extend the Pets in Crisis program to Bundaberg

Consult widely with those working with the disadvantaged in the community and seek their advice on what needs to be done long term, to help these people get back on their feet

Increase access to free or affordable legal aid

Encourage the uptake of renewables, associated energy storage systems and encourage the latest energy-saving technology be incorporated into new buildings

Ensure residents are informed about how they can reduce their energy costs and facilitate the implementation of local energy solutions.

Support local inventors to get their ideas off the ground and ensure these ideas are not stolen

Help you publicise topics and issues that you believe are important to Bundaberg's future.

Ask questions about your concerns in parliament and get you an answer.

Ric Glass. Mike Knott BUN160617VOX2

Independent

Ric Glass

Advocates in aged care and hospitals as well as home care to listen to old people who only see family once a week

Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Riverfront CBD as part of the proposed CBD renovation, and a multi-level car park at Target and IGA end of town

High-rise on Lots 1 and 2 at Quay St to be put to private development and accepted to conditions of 100% local workers employed to complete work

Road maintenance would be inline with the council's road works lists

Get to the bottom of raw sewer pollution into parks and streets caused by poor maintenance of storm water drains and surrogate storm water connections to sewer mains

Negotiate with farmers to employ locals

Make sure backpackers and tourists get paid for their farm work

A CBD Merchants Association as part of Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce to revive the CBD and make it ready for tourism

Paradise Dam pipe to Maryborough from the top of the dam when it reaches 100%, plus the water is then piped to a catchment in Maryborough (they build) and utilised by cane industry

We need to buy beds temporarily for public patients in Friendlies and Mater. Arrange more patients to go to Rockhampton rather than Brisbane for orthopaedics and Hervey Bay for eyes. Make sure aged private patients can see Bundaberg public cardiologist rather than have to go to Brisbane and make them aware we have a cardiologist here Start expanding services and equipment from the new hospital budget at the base during the build in the space created by moving beds to Mater and Friendlies. Become partners in that equipment with private hospitals as well

Adani. Unless every lump of coal, comes out of the ground by the hand of an Australian miner at existing award wages, it stays in the ground.

No fracking restrictions around our farms

Matching the LNP on schools but upping the air conditioning to $2m with a further $1 million in solar power panels to reduce the use of coal burning grid power supply to the new units

I would rather support the lollipop men and women doing the crossings right now )

Matching LNP for the fruit fly eradication program

Richard Smith. ABC

Independent

Richard Smith

Mr Smith has not been available to speak with the NewsMail regarding election promises.

He did, however, tell the ABC during a candidates' forum that he had a plan for unlimited, cheap power, but did not go into specific details.

State Greens candidate for Bundaberg Marianne Buchanan. Contributed

Greens

Marianne Buchanan

Ms Buchanan did not respond to requests for information on her election pledges.

She has, however, in the past mentioned she believes in renters' and single mothers' rights.