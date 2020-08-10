News
FULL LIST: 82 people to appear in court today
A TOTAL of 82 people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Ackling, Stefanie Rebecca
- Archer, Emma Maree
- Atkins, Joshua John Simon
- Beck, Christopher James
- Bobbermen, Ashliegh George
- Britten, Brendan John
- Broome, Christina Evelyn
- Broome, Stuart Wayne John
- Brough, Jake Roy
- Butler, Brendan James
- Buxton, Danielle Rebecca Kathleen
- Carpenter, Owen Kenneth Matthew
- Carr, Adam James
- Chapman, Hannah Jean
- Clark, Robert Aaron
- Dale, Amy Teresa
- Dodd, Justin Anthony Roger
- Fisher, Nicole Noreen
- Fisher, Robert Noel
- Ford, Bhodi Jaspa
- Gabriel, Justin
- Gleeson, Lachlan Jack
- Goebel, Eric James
- Goulding, Richard William
- Grenfell-Mott, Cody Raymond
- Griffiths, Phillip Malcolm
- Grosset, Simon John
- Harrison, Linda Jane
- Hawley, Sherry
- Haworth, Michael Harold
- Henderson, Toby Francis
- Hines, Bruce Raymond
- Jackson, Ryan Scott
- James, Zachary Stephen Lindsay
- Johnstone, Katrina Joy
- Jones, Coby Parn
- Kennedy, Jacinda Anne
- Le Gay Brereton, Adam John
- Livermore, Matthew Charles
- Lucas, Melissa Jane
- Lydiard, Cory John
- Maguire, Joel Richard
- Marsh, Peter Wayne
- Mccaw, Dylan Scott
- Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart
- Miles, Christopher Mervyn James
- Mone, Tait Patrick
- Mulhall, David Patrick
- Norman, Lynette Rose
- Olive, Joel Anthony
- Otto, David Allan
- Palella, Anthony Joseph
- Parks, Brock Joseph
- Patten, Shelley Elizabeth
- Pearce, Jack Elliott Thirkell
- Polsen, Casey Mary
- Pope, Lee David
- Price, Gary Russell
- Radel, Rebecca Leigh
- Ramsey, Jayson
- Robinson, Christine Megan
- Sands, Jason Bruce
- Sansom, Grant Brendon
- Schierano, Michelangelo
- Shaxson, Anthony Charles
- Sivyer, Amy Louise
- Small, Anthony Victor
- Stallan, Trent Leslie David
- Stevens, Daniel John
- Swadling, Keith Raymond
- Taylor, Chevy Reece
- Taylor, Jacob Douglas
- Taylor, Kim Venancio
- Toumolupe, Malakai Fifita
- Vallis, Malcolm Robert
- Walker, Danielle Maree
- Warden, Suzanne Lorraine
- Whittred, Darren James
- Wilkinson, Jenelle Maureen
- Wilton, Brett Andrew
- Wood, Bradley John
- Wright, Gordon Bede