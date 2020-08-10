Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
FULL LIST: 82 people to appear in court today

Crystal Jones
by
10th Aug 2020 7:35 AM
A TOTAL of 82 people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Ackling, Stefanie Rebecca
  • Archer, Emma Maree 
  • Atkins, Joshua John Simon 
  • Beck, Christopher James 
  • Bobbermen, Ashliegh George
  • Britten, Brendan John
  • Broome, Christina Evelyn
  • Broome, Stuart Wayne John 
  • Brough, Jake Roy
  • Butler, Brendan James
  • Buxton, Danielle Rebecca Kathleen
  • Carpenter, Owen Kenneth Matthew 
  • Carr, Adam James 
  • Chapman, Hannah Jean
  • Clark, Robert Aaron
  • Dale, Amy Teresa 
  • Dodd, Justin Anthony Roger
  • Fisher, Nicole Noreen 
  • Fisher, Robert Noel 
  • Ford, Bhodi Jaspa 
  • Gabriel, Justin 
  • Gleeson, Lachlan Jack 
  • Goebel, Eric James 
  • Goulding, Richard William
  • Grenfell-Mott, Cody Raymond 
  • Griffiths, Phillip Malcolm
  • Grosset, Simon John
  • Harrison, Linda Jane
  • Hawley, Sherry
  • Haworth, Michael Harold
  • Henderson, Toby Francis 
  • Hines, Bruce Raymond 
  • Jackson, Ryan Scott
  • James, Zachary Stephen Lindsay
  • Johnstone, Katrina Joy
  • Jones, Coby Parn 
  • Kennedy, Jacinda Anne 
  • Le Gay Brereton, Adam John 
  • Livermore, Matthew Charles
  • Lucas, Melissa Jane
  • Lydiard, Cory John
  • Maguire, Joel Richard
  • Marsh, Peter Wayne 
  • Mccaw, Dylan Scott 
  • Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart 
  • Miles, Christopher Mervyn James 
  • Mone, Tait Patrick
  • Mulhall, David Patrick
  • Norman, Lynette Rose
  • Olive, Joel Anthony
  • Otto, David Allan 
  • Palella, Anthony Joseph
  • Parks, Brock Joseph
  • Patten, Shelley Elizabeth 
  • Pearce, Jack Elliott Thirkell 
  • Polsen, Casey Mary
  • Pope, Lee David 
  • Price, Gary Russell
  • Radel, Rebecca Leigh
  • Ramsey, Jayson 
  • Robinson, Christine Megan
  • Sands, Jason Bruce
  • Sansom, Grant Brendon
  • Schierano, Michelangelo
  • Shaxson, Anthony Charles
  • Sivyer, Amy Louise
  • Small, Anthony Victor 
  • Stallan, Trent Leslie David
  • Stevens, Daniel John 
  • Swadling, Keith Raymond
  • Taylor, Chevy Reece
  • Taylor, Jacob Douglas 
  • Taylor, Kim Venancio
  • Toumolupe, Malakai Fifita
  • Vallis, Malcolm Robert 
  • Walker, Danielle Maree
  • Warden, Suzanne Lorraine 
  • Whittred, Darren James
  • Wilkinson, Jenelle Maureen 
  • Wilton, Brett Andrew
  • Wood, Bradley John 
  • Wright, Gordon Bede

