Bundaberg Court House.
FULL LIST: 62 people to appear in magistrate's court today

Crystal Jones
30th Mar 2020 7:22 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today.

  • Ball-Spencer, Stella Louise
  • Banks, Trevor John
  • Blair, Jack Raymond Gary 
  • Blake, Geoffrey Douglas
  • Brinkworth, Shantel Tara 
  • Broome, Darren Christopher
  • Brough, Jake Roy
  • Brown, Nickolas Andrew 
  • Brown, Rebecca Leigh
  • Butler, Brendan James
  • Cairney, Dylan-James Graham
  • Christie, Clarissa Bowen 
  • Crompton, Damien Anthony 
  • Dabonde, Anthony Theodore
  • Dixon, Jonathan James
  • Doherty, Jacob Anthony 
  • Duxbury, Monique Skye
  • Edwards, Timothy Clinton 
  • Ferguson, Dale John 
  • Finlay, Danielle Mariee
  • Fischer, Nathan Leigh
  • Foster, Daniel Jay 
  • Hamerton, Ashleigh Margaret 
  • Harris, Coral Lesley
  • Harrison, Linda Jane 
  • Hennessy, Dale John
  • Henningsen, Hedley Bowman John
  • Henry, Joe Robin
  • Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob
  • Hughes, Robert Noel
  • Jacobi, Travis Noel 
  • Jacobs, Dwaine Albert 
  • Johnson, Jacinta Lee
  • Jones, Brad Stewart
  • Kerrigan, Shane Phillip 
  • Lark, Jodie Colleen
  • Liesegang, Tasha 
  • Maric, Zeljko 
  • Mason, Daniel James
  • Miles, Christopher Mervyn James 
  • Moras, Ashley 
  • Mowday, Rory Robert 
  • Murgatroyd, Kai Phillip 
  • Parks, Brock Joseph
  • Rogan, Kelsey Rose
  • Roll, Zachary David
  • Scott, Hayden James
  • Smith, Juanita Joy
  • Straughair, John Anthony 
  • Sullivan, Wade Robert
  • Tanner, Jacinta Maleah
  • Thompson, Kiarna Rose 
  • Wall, Shannon John 
  • Wallwork, Linda June
  • Walton, D'Khoada Col Daniel John 
  • Webster, Lisa Maria
  • Weeding, John Thomas 
  • Wenger, Merle Anine 
  • Whiteman, James Kendal 
  • Wilkinson, Jaydon
  • Wright, Joel Nicholas
  • Wright, Ryan Shannon 
