Bundaberg Court House.
FULL LIST: 58 people set to appear in court today

Crystal Jones
by
3rd Aug 2020 6:55 AM
THE following people are set to appear in court today:

  • Anderson, Harley Joseph 
  • Antrobus, Christopher John 
  • Avery, Dean James Harold 
  • Baker, Sophie Breanna-Louise
  • Blake, Jayden Shane Malcolm 
  • Booth, Kurtis Matthew
  • Bray, Brendan Lee
  • Bromley, Sean David Hugh 
  • Carter, Shaun 
  • Choat, Anthony Floyd
  • Clarke, Daniel Leslay 
  • Dempsey, Patrick Sean 
  • Doyle, Robert Wayne
  • Evans, Jack Ray 
  • Fischer, Nathan Leigh 
  • Fisher, Kristy Ann 
  • Gear, Jamie Cameron
  • Gibbons, Lindsey James
  • Hall, Andrew Charles Jay
  • Harrison, Jane Antionette 
  • Hartmann, Cherie Ann
  • Herbertson, Scott Alan
  • Hogg, Gemma Maree
  • Jackson, Ryan Scott, 
  • Kinnest, Kevin Ray 
  • Kuhl, Jonathon Andrew Clifford
  • Lamour, Dion Victor 
  • Lancaster, Locklan Raymond 
  • Lawton Nutt, Zeth Baid
  • Machin, Bree-Anna Maree
  • Marshall, Kevin Noel 
  • Martin, Nicholas Alan
  • Moran, Nicole Louise 
  • Mott, Raad Kell,Raymond
  • Mules, Catherine Anne 
  • Parter, Tanaha Eileen Tricia 
  • Philpott, Nathan
  • Radel, Rebecca Leigh
  • Raines, Travis John
  • Rigby, Tristen Blaine
  • Roberts, Dustin John Emmanuel 
  • Roll, Zachary David
  • Sands, Brett Andrew
  • Scott, Kylene Michele 
  • Sheldrick, Shayne Lindsey 
  • Smith, Brett Arthur 
  • Sorby, Tearne Maree 
  • Stallan, Trent Leslie David
  • Swallow, Timothy Gary 
  • Switzer, Benjamin Thomas 
  • Van Bommel, Vicki Denise 
  • Vinson, Leigh Anthony
  • Vohland, Joshua Adam
  • Wager, Shannon Leanne 
  • Ward, William Francis 
  • Wheeler, Shaun David
  • Wilson-Cooke, Brenton Lee
  • Woodward, Kristel Bo 
