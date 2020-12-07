FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled last month
LAST month, 40 items were listed on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's product recall list, ranging from bread to a Mercedes Benz.
The bread from Woolworths was recalled due to possible glass contamination and was refunded, while Mercedes Benz detected a problem with its eCall system, which was remedied with a software update via a dealership.
A further 10 items have already been recalled this month. To see the full list, go the ACCC website.
Recalls for November
November 30
• Toyota Motor Corporation - Toyota HiLux SR5 (GUN126) MY2020
• Escea Ltd - Gas Fireplace Models DF700 and DF960
November 27
• Kaisercraft Pty Ltd - KaiserStyle Various Children's Products
• Magical Electrical Pty Ltd - Transco Electrical Residual Current Device combined with Miniature Over Current Circuit Breaker (RCBO)
• The Baby Spot - Wooden Baby Rattle
November 26
• Blackdoor Tactical Pty Ltd - Ocky Straps
November 25
• Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) - Can-Am Off-Road Screw Jack
November 24
• Audi Australia Pty Ltd - Audi Q5 (FY) MY2020
November 23
• Halo Top Australia Pty Ltd - Halo Top Plant Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream 473mL
• National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA), Australia - Travel Adapter
• BMW Australia Ltd - BMW G01 X3 and BMW G02 X4 MY2019-2020
November 19
• Laerdal Pty Ltd - Laerdal Compact Suction Unit (LCSU) 4
• Polaris Sales Australia Pty Ltd - Polaris General Side by Side Vehicles MY2016-2018
November 18
• Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd - Hyundai Kona EV MY2018-2020
November 17
• The Bubble Verse Pty Ltd t/as PS Soda - PS Blackstrap Ginger 330m
• Ximi Vogue - Various Products
• Ricci's Bikkies Pty Ltd - Ricci's Bikkies Cinnamon Crunch 120g
November 13
• SCV Imports - 2020 Salsa Cutthroat Bike Frame Fork
• JIL Group Pty Ltd - Fit-Lato Lemon Meringue Gelato 473mL
November 12
• Schneider Electric (Australia) Pty Ltd - Clipsal Socket Outlets 10mA RCD and Service Panels 10mA RCD
November 11
• M Thrift Store - Soft Building Assembly Series - Animal Bath Sets and Wind-Up Elephant and Kangaroo
• Ozganics Australia Pty Ltd - Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g
• Ring LLC Video Doorbell - 2nd Generation
• Volvo Car Australia - Volvo S60 and S80 MY2001-2003
November 10
• Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd - Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Motorcycle MY2020
• Kogan Australia Pty Ltd - Kogan 26800 mAh Power Bank (60W) with PD and QC 3.0
• The Gentleman's Trading Company Pty Ltd - FLÎKR Mini Fireplace
November 09
• Six String Brewing Company Pty Ltd - Mr Black Coffee Milk Stout 375ml
• American Pacific Industries Inc - Gladiator X-Comp A/T Tyres Size LT285/75R16 Load Range E
• CNP Brands - Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair, Childcare Pod High Chair and Childcare Coda High Chair
November 06
• Woolworths Group Limited - In-Store Made Bakery Bread sold at Woolworths Calwell Supermarket
November 05
• Officeworks - OTTO TW100 True Wireless Ear Buds
• Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Ltd - Harley-Davidson LiveWire Model Motorcycles MY2020
• FCA Australia Pty Ltd - Jeep Cherokee KL MY2014-2017 and Power Transfer Unit for Jeep Cherokee KL
• Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd - Mercedes-Benz CLA MY2019
• The Chocolate Yogi Pty Ltd - Oscar Caramel Mylk Chocolate 15g
• Audi Australia Pty Ltd - Audi A1 (8X), A3 (8P) and TT (8J) MY2011-2013
November 4
• Auxico (Perth) Pty Ltd - Lao Gan Ma Chilli Sauce Chicken Flavour 280g
November 3
• Brazco International Pty Ltd - Make It On Your Own Kits - Sparkling Modelling Soap,