Full disclosure: BRC’s first ordinary meeting

This flag of Bundaberg Regional Council is pictured near the civic centre, where the first ordinary meeting of the term was held.

IN THE term’s first council meeting, Mayor Jack Dempsey had to strike a balance between protocol and the council agenda, while cultivating the beginning of a positive working relationship with new councillors, three of which already expressed concerns involving changes to portfolios.

In order to do so Cr Dempsey drew on the intervention of chief executive Stephen Johnston.

The meeting was held in the Civic Centre’s supper room to maintain social distance between councillors, and was physically closed to the public including media.

But there was a live-stream service, which allows a lengthy report such as this.

Remembering

IT WAS a sombre beginning to the meeting as Cr Dempsey paid respects to former Bundaberg City councillor Allan Stewart, who was 88 when he died in March.

Mr Stewart served two terms as a councillor in the 1980s, and even filled in as caretaker city leader due to the illness of mayor Cliff Neilsen.

Cr Dempsey said Mr Stewart was “very popular” in his role in Bundaberg, and after serving his terms had retired to the Sunshine Coast with his late wife Margaret.

“I’d certainly like to, as we already have by way of notes and flowers, but also today as a united council, pass on our thoughts to all of Allan’s family,” Cr Dempsey said.

MDL

DIVISION 1 councillor Jason Bartels sought the council’s formal opposition to a pending coals minerals development licence which the State Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy was considering.

Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor considered that he had a perceived conflict of interests he had an exploration permit at a quarry in Clarkes Rd, near Gin Gin.

He said the purpose of exploration was to check quality of the rock which could be used for building purposes. Councillors did not consider him to have a conflict and allowed him to vote.

Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels.

Cr Bartels said that if the application was approved it would allow Fox Resources to use seismic surveys and drill important agricultural land in search of coking and metallurgical coal for more than five years.

He said that if the exploration results were favourable then it was likely a further application would be made to develop a “substantial mine” which could rely on the Port of Bundaberg to ship its product, and he had environmental concerns about this.

Parking petition

THE council received a petition from local business owners in the central business district.

The petition is understood to be in response to less parking available to customers in certain areas of the CBD, due to the last council’s policy not to enforce it as part of its coronavirus relief package.

An overview of Bourbong St.

Division 4’s new councillor Tracey McPhee declared a conflict of interest and left the room, in case councillors wanted to talk about it further.

She returned to the room 40 seconds later, after councillors voted.

Her conflict comes as a cafe owner who was approached by petitioners to sign the petition before she was elected. She was running as a candidate at the time.

Portfolios

THE councillors’ portfolios were approved, finally, after a 25-minute discussion which tested council protocol and the direction it aimed to take, with some public and councillor concerns.

At the heart of it was the future of the former planning and development portfolio.

New councillor May Mitchell described the portfolio as “one of council’s most important roles” and said the council should not be agreeing to dismantle it.

Cr Dempsey said the decision to remove the portfolio was influenced by the impact of transparency laws and the Crime and Corruption Commission.

“Through you Mr CEO, (what are) some of the things we discussed previously, but also the way to lead a modern council in Queensland?” Cr Dempsey said to Mr Johnston, who sat on his right.

“Can I just clarify whether Cr Mitchell is moving an amendment to us, back to the meeting procedure?” Mr Johnston asked. She was not.

“We’re actually debating something that isn’t in the actual motion that has been moved and seconded … that can be something else at a later date,” Cr Dempsey said.

Cr McPhee was also critical of the portfolio’s motion, but neither did she move a motion to include it, but Cr Dempsey allowed the new councillor to make a statement about her concern.

Committee

Cr Barnes seconded the list of planning portfolios, but he also wanted it noted in the council minutes that he was concerned there was no planning and development portfolio.

Mr Johnston said that this could not be done, even after Cr Dempsey tried to get some acknowledgment of this.

“All right,” Cr Barnes said. “I’ll try another way. I’d like to move an amendment that council assigns the role of planning and development through a committee of council comprised of three elected members of council to be announced at a later date.”

Cr Barnes proposed that three councillors could nominate for the committee in time for the meeting in May, which would then examine future planning applications and then make their recommendations before the entire council.

The council voted in favour of this suggestion 8-3. Councillors John Learmonth, Steve Cooper, Jason Bartels, May Mitchell, Vince Habermann, Tanya McLoughlin, Greg Barnes, and Tracey McPhee voted to support it. Cr Dempsey, Cr Trevor, and Cr Wayne Honor voted against it.

Cr Dempsey said the matter would then be raised as a motion in the council meeting in May, and the CEO explained that this was because it could not be an amendment attached to the portfolios as it related to committees.

They then voted unanimously to approve their portfolios. Cr McPhee initially voted against it until it was clarified that voting for these portfolios would not mean they were happy with the absence of planning and development.

Policy review

The new organisational services spokesman, Cr Cooper, then brought forward council policy reviews.

This will have much significance for the way councillors will do things.

“The Electoral and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2019 which was introduced in November 2019 will see future changes to these policies relating to registers of interest and requirements, and improved transparency through changes to the meeting agenda, minutes, and closed meeting,” Cr Cooper said.

The council’s organisational services spokesman Steve Cooper, in Buss Park.

He then brought forward the quarterly review of the council’s performance targets for its departments, which are coded “orange” when they do not meet their targets.

Cr Habermann said there were a couple of “orange traffic lights” he was concerned with, such as “the number of service users with improved quality of life.” The council’s target had been 4000, but it had been 2961.

“I’d like to keep my eye on those,” he said.

Mr Johnston accepted COVID-19 had impacted numbers from the report, which was completed at the end of March. This included projected attendance at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, which had a target of 8000 people and instead had 3013.

Confidential and closure

THE live-feed was cut off for 10 minutes as councillors, presumably, spoke about eight closed business items.

This included specialist supplier arrangements, the sale of two Woodgate properties, and the three year renewal of part of the CBD pavilion to the State of Queensland.

But a significant item was about a report into financial sustainability due to COVID-19. No further detail was provided.

Cr Dempsey then closed the meeting and said the next ordinary council session will be held on May 26.