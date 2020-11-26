FULL CIRCLE: Special one-off statement pieces made with love

Bundaberg local Molly Rowland with one of her cotton rag wreaths. Picture: Rhylea Millar

EVERYDAY should feel like Christmas and now it can with a Bundy local creating the ultimate statement piece to adorn on any door or wall.

Born with a flair for creativity, Molly Rowland initially didn’t have the confidence to sell her pieces, but one day decided to make a huge life change, enrolling herself in and completing a Cert III in Visual Arts.

“My boyfriend tells me I’m all about aesthetics, rather than functionality and it’s true … my heart desires to be surrounded by beautiful things,” Molly said.

“Ever since pursuing this, I am such a happier person, but I also believe people benefit on the inside when they fill their surroundings with the things they love, which is why I enjoy making my wreaths so much.”

Self proclaimed Christmas decoration hoarder Molly Rowland said she uses pieces from her own collection or sources second-hand materials, to make the products accessible and cost-effective. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Working on projects from the little studio beside her home, Molly works away on the wreaths while three-year-old daughter Mia paints her own masterpieces beside her.

Made using an embroidery hoop, with materials like cotton rag and faux florals, the unique wreaths can take up to four days to complete, with the majority of her orders being custom pieces.

“Customers tell me their style, colour palette, aesthetic and some even give me swatches of the decorations they already have, so I can source the materials to match them … I am here to fulfil your dreams,” Molly said.

“You can go to the shops and buy a wreath but if you buy one of mine no one else will have that design – I can use past wreaths as a guide but I make sure they still look different, because people love knowing their product is completely unique.”

And while the wreaths would make the perfect addition to any home throughout the festive season, Molly believes they can be used all year round.

“If I was decorating my daughter’s nursery again, I would hang these pieces above her crib,” she said.

“These don’t just have to go on your door – these are statement and gallery wall pieces and that’s what I’m thinking when I’m making them.”

A selection of the handmade and painted products available at Bitter Sweet Designs. Picture: Rhylea Millar

While this will be the local ‘craftiest’s’ first Christmas making wreaths, she has also been restoring furniture and painting artworks as part of her business Bitter Sweet Designs for about two months.

Little did Molly know that her first name actually means ‘sea of bitterness’ and her design concepts couldn’t be any sweeter.

Sourcing a lot of preloved goods, including rustic timber frames to present her artworks and decorative plates which she has repainted from op-shops, Molly is passionate about selling one-off pieces.

“I up-cycle a lot of things, because I want things to be cost-effective and accessible because I want people to own beautiful, handmade things in their home,” she said.

“With the wreaths, sometimes I even use my own personal collection of decorations because I’m a bit of a hoarder when it comes to Christmas decorations, so I have a pretty large inventory to choose from.”

Bundaberg local Molly Rowland with one of her cotton rag wreaths. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Planning to offer classes in the new year, Molly hopes to teach others how to make their own wreaths, in a bid to boost their self-esteem, like it did for her.

“People say to me all the time that they could never do this and I used to think the same thing, but they absolutely can – they just need someone to show them how,” she said.

“Teaching others brings my soul so much joy because when someone learns new skills and they’re accomplishing things you never thought you could, it brings your self-esteem up and who wouldn’t love to do that for others?”

A close-up of a faux floral wreath, which the Bundy maker made for a client recently. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Wreaths range in price from $10 to $50 and all pieces receive custom packaging and a handmade artwork.

For custom orders, send a private message via the Facebook page by clicking here, or to purchase pre-made stock, click here.

