Full bloom for relay’s fresh face

RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event.

RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event.

SPIRIT and strength is built when we fight our toughest battles and one woman refuses to let adversity dull her bright light.

Molly Dawson and her family’s lives completely changed last year on April 4, when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event.

And after participating in the Cancer Council’s Relay For Life for as long as she can remember, Ms Dawson has now been named as the face of this year’s event.

“I missed Relay For Life for the first time last year which was really sad, but because I was doing my own relay,” Ms Dawson said.

“It actually makes me quite emotional that I’ve been through the battle and now I get to come back and be the face of this event, because it’s like I’ve come full circle.”

Ms Dawson said the fun event helps to raise awareness and much-needed funds for cancer support, treatment and research.

RELAY FOR LIFE: Molly Dawson was announced as the face of this year's event, alongside patron, Judy Peters.

“Relay For Life is an event where the community come together to celebrate survivors and remember the people we have lost from this horrible disease,” Ms Dawson said.

“I think it’s extraordinary that the whole community can come together and walk laps all night without sleep, to help people with cancer.

”This event is not just for patients, but for carers and families too.”

Ms Dawson said she was feeling fit and bright and was looking forward to the event.

Registrations to participate in the Relay For Life are now open and Cancer Council aim to raise $100,000 this year.

The event is at the Bundaberg Recreational Centre on August 8 and 9. Visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.