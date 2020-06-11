Full access for veteran support

BUNDABERG veterans are encouraged to participate in a program designed to cater to the needs of those living in regional communities.

Isolation presented many challenges in accessing support and resources, which is why charity Mates4Mates is now offering services through an online platform, to assist veterans across the country.

CEO Troy Watson said while their Family Recovery Centres will continue operating in Brisbane and Townsville, offering a digital alternative will meet the high demand in regional areas.

"When restrictions were first put in place, we transitioned all of our services online and found that many people benefited from having the option to access services from their own home, particularly if they lived rurally or had injuries that made travel difficult," Mr Watson said.

"The way services were delivered had to change and it was important that we were able to immediately respond and adapt to the needs of those we support."

Mates4Mates provides support and rehabilitation to current and ex-serving members of the defence force and their families.

Southeast Queensland manager Marc Diplock said Bundabergveterans would benefit from the services.

"For locals living in the Bundaberg region, we have many options available that they can access from online pilates and yoga, to creative programs like online art classes and cooking classes," Mr Diplock said. "With restrictions easing, we are also starting up our face-to-face coffee support group this week which is held eachFriday morning at 9am at River Cruise Cafe.

"We know that there is a need for support in the local area, with many veterans and their families expressing interest and attending programs that have been held."

Throughout April and May, the organisation conducted more than 650 psychology and 270 physiology appointments and nearly 500 hours of recreational activities through video or teleconferencing.

Visit mates4mates.org.