Former ABC Chairman Justin Milne. Picture: AAP
Politics

Full ABC email reveals Milne’s issue

by Staff writer
28th Sep 2018 5:37 AM
THE full text from an email written by former ABC chairman Justin Milne about journalist Emma Alberici has showed he felt she had a "clear bias" and should be sacked.

It comes as board members are reportedly clinging to their positions, amid calls for mass resignations.

Fairfax Media reported that it has heard the contents of the email, which former managing director Michelle Guthrie sent to the board last week.

"After two glasses of red of course there's an agenda. They fricken hate her. She keeps sticking it to them with a clear bias against them. We clear her as OK. We are tarred with her brush. I just think it's simple. Get rid of her. My view is we need to save the corporation not Emma. There is no g'tee they will lose the next election," he reportedly wrote.

Former ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie (right) and former ABC Chairman Justin Milne. Picture: AAP
The email was sent on May 8. It is not clear what he was meaning when he referred to "two glasses of red".

Mr Milne, who resigned yesterday, stated that his concerns were partly because he wanted to secure $500 million in funds for a major digital transformation called Project Jetstream.

Mr Milne denied that his friends and former business partner, Malcolm Turnbull, called and asked for Alberici to be sacked.

ABC reporter Emma Alberici. Picture: Supplied
Andrew Probyn. Picture: Supplied
He also said he did not remember saying Ms Guthrie should "shoot" political editor Andrew Probyn.

Mr Milne said he did not think he had ever called Ms Guthrie "the missus" or having used the term "babes". He did say that he sometimes called women he liked "chicks".

"It's colloquial, it's kind of matey," he said, apologising.

BC staff hold a meeting outside of the ABC in Sydney responding to a story that ABC Chairman Justine Milne was trying to get senior journalist Emma Alberici sacked. Picture: John Feder
