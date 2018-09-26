Menu
Harvey Elliott became the youngest player in English football.
Soccer

15-year-old sets incredible English football record

26th Sep 2018 1:10 PM

HARVEY Elliott was studying for his GCSE's yesterday afternoon and last night the teenager was earning a gold star for Fulham.

He became the youngest ever player in English Football, aged 15 years and 174 days when he came on as sub with five minutes to go.

15-years and 174 days old. Impressive.

The baby-faced attacking midfielder wearing his hair in a top knot received the biggest cheer of the night with fans taunting Millwall with cries of 'He's only 15'

The England under-16 wannabee goes to Coombe School which backs on to Fulham's training ground at Motspur Park during the day and could easily pop over the fence to train with Cottagers.

Elliott beats the record set by Leicester's Ashley Chambers who was 15 years and 203 days when he played against Blackpool back in 2005.

In truth he hardly had a touch as Fulham reached the fourth round of the League Cup for only the third time in 14 years.

Goals from Joe Bryan, Luca De La Torre and Cyrus Christie exposed Millwall, who replied through Tom Elliott, as second best on a frustrating night.

This was the first time Millwall had ever faced Fulham in the League Cup having lost four of their last six matches against the Cottagers - all in the League.

Lions have hardly set the League Cup ablaze either with the last time they reached the fourth round way back in 2006.

Many clubs treat the League Cup lightly giving opportunities to younger players while established stars are rested so they can concentrate on their League position.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

carabao cup english football association fulham harvey elliott

