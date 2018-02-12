Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fuel your body so it runs smoothly

FOR YOU: Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre naturopath Rebecca Lang takes a snapshot of food intake.
FOR YOU: Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre naturopath Rebecca Lang takes a snapshot of food intake.

WHEN IT comes to our vehicles, the decision on which fuel to use is simple.

We also know that it is best to have our cars regularly serviced so that they run well and last longer.

However, when it comes to fuelling our bodies, and regular health check-ups to promote well-being and longevity, many of us tend to think we will sort that out later.

We are constantly bombarded with new and conflicting information. Should we look for the Heart Foundation tick of approval, traffic light labels, health star ratings, sugar-free or fat-free options? Should we use the "eat well plate” or the "healthy food pyramid” to guide our decisions?

We know we should be eating five serves of vegetables and two serves of fruit, but exactly how much is in a serve and does it matter which fruits and vegetables we choose?

What is a good fat, what is a bad fat, and where do the superfoods fit?

There are keto diets, Mediterranean diets, paleo diets, and Atkins diets, to name a few.

Sadly, while we are trying to do our best to make healthy food choices, we often just aren't sure where to start.

Would you like to have a food eating plan individually created for your specific body that will assist you with increased energy, health improvements and ideal body weight?

Would you like to see reports that will accurately analyse your body changes as you maintain your individualised eating plan?

At Bargara Beach Holistic Health Centre, qualified naturopaths and nutritionists are here to help answer these questions.

They have the latest technology available to analyse your dietary choices.

Rather than making dietary recommendations based purely on age or gender, their technology is able to provide dietary recommendations unique for you.

Bargara Beach naturopath Rebecca Lang said the centre could take a quick 24-hour snapshot of your food intake, or a more comprehensive review of your diet over a longer period of time.

"Using this technology, we are able to identify the optimum amounts and composition of foods that are required by your body to run at its peak,” she said.

"We can identify the exact types of fuel (carbohydrates, proteins and fats) that your body requires to provide energy for its everyday activities.

"We can also identify your specific vitamin and mineral requirements, and determine how your intake compares to the recommended daily intake.”

Are you consuming insufficient amounts of a specific nutrient and, if so, how may this be impacting on your overall health?

Are you eating well but gaining weight? Are you eating healthy foods that are incompatible with your body and causing further health issues?

"Our technology also enables us to identify your total dietary sodium amounts, hidden sugar intake, and percentages of good fats to bad fats,” Ms Lang said.

"Our primary focus is to educate and improve the overall well-being of our clients and to provide reports using scientific tools that will motivate you to make the changes you need to be in optimal health.”

Note: This is not to replace medical advice.

Related Items

Topics:  advertorial bargara bundaberg health naturopath smart eating week

Bundaberg News Mail
Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

Hot weekend set to get a lot hotter today

AS BUNDY enters the forecast hottest day of the heatwave today, the Bureau of Meteorology is urging locals to stay cool, hydrated, and to look out for others.

How Bundaberg home owners can save $5000 a year

Finance experts say that, based on an average 30-year home loan of $371,100, households could save $5412 a year in repayments with a few simple steps.

We show you how to make money from your home

How tech giant comes up with its ideas and innovations

Head of product innovation for Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Ken Ding.

“WE’RE willing to take risks and we’re willing to fail.”

Setback for sea cucumber firm in decade-old battle

More than 1500 sea cucumber species exist - some pretty, some ugly, some eaten as a delicacy.

Judge finds aquaculture firm is barred from making claim

Local Partners