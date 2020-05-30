Fuel up before petrol prices rise

FILL UP: With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to ease, drivers can expect prices to rise in the coming weeks.

FUEL prices are set to increase as Covid-19 restrictions start to ease, but it’s not all bad news for Bundaberg.

While drivers have taken advantage of the cheap unleaded fuel in recent weeks, prices are set to rise again.

Announced as the cheapest regional centre for fuel last month, Bundaberg drivers were paying about 103 cents per litre.

“Bundaberg not only had the cheapest ULP, but drivers also enjoyed lower indicative retail margins than the rest of regional Queensland and Brisbane,” RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

“While we’re not expecting an imminent price rise, oil prices are likely to increase in the coming weeks as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

“Any increase will take up to six weeks to flow through to regional Queensland prices, so drivers should make the most of the cheap fuel and fill the tank now.”

The average price for unleaded in Bundaberg yesterday was 102.5cpl, 112.3cpl for diesel.