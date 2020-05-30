Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILL UP: With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to ease, drivers can expect prices to rise in the coming weeks.
FILL UP: With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to ease, drivers can expect prices to rise in the coming weeks.
News

Fuel up before petrol prices rise

Rhylea Millar
30th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUEL prices are set to increase as Covid-19 restrictions start to ease, but it’s not all bad news for Bundaberg.

While drivers have taken advantage of the cheap unleaded fuel in recent weeks, prices are set to rise again.

Announced as the cheapest regional centre for fuel last month, Bundaberg drivers were paying about 103 cents per litre.

“Bundaberg not only had the cheapest ULP, but drivers also enjoyed lower indicative retail margins than the rest of regional Queensland and Brisbane,” RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

“While we’re not expecting an imminent price rise, oil prices are likely to increase in the coming weeks as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

“Any increase will take up to six weeks to flow through to regional Queensland prices, so drivers should make the most of the cheap fuel and fill the tank now.”

The average price for unleaded in Bundaberg yesterday was 102.5cpl, 112.3cpl for diesel.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pause on push for dam injunction

        premium_icon Pause on push for dam injunction

        News TWO applicants represented by Marland Law withdrew their application for an injunction to stop the works at Paradise Dam.

        Puppy love at weddings on the cards

        premium_icon Puppy love at weddings on the cards

        News Furry friends can now receive a wedding invite

        How virus brought one family together

        premium_icon How virus brought one family together

        News Border closures keep English grandparents in Bundy, helping bring family together...

        ‘New chapter’: Wide Bay health chief ready for the fight

        premium_icon ‘New chapter’: Wide Bay health chief ready for the fight

        News ‘It is about building on the work we have done’