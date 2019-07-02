Fuel thief hit with huge fine

Menu
Katie Hall
2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN who faced a Bundaberg court in April for drugs charges has again fronted court for offending the day after his first court visit.

Bundaberg man Cameron Paul Mailman pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and fraud after police found .2 grams of amphetamine and 9.5g of marijuana in his car.

The court heard Mailman on May5 had driven away with $25 in fuel.

When questioned by police, Mailman said he must have forgotten to pay for the fuel.

When asked why he was driving while disqualified, he said he was the passenger, but CCTV footage confirmed he was the driver.

Mailman told the court that at the time of the offences he had been living in his car for four months.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Mailman $2900.

Mailman won't be allowed behind the wheel for two years.

