Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

m1 crash
Breaking

Traffic chaos as fuel tanker explodes

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Jan 2019 8:55 AM

TRAFFIC has been brought to a standstill as firefighters struggle to get a fuel tanker fire under control.

The 36,000-litre tanker burst into flames on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong at about 9am.

Dark plumes of smoke have spread through the air, impacting visibility.

The flames are also impacting nearby bushland and residents who have been hearing massive explosions.

Firefighters have requested more water to get the blaze under control.

Commuters are being told to avoid the area if possible, with the road closed in both directions.

 

Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News
Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News

 

Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
editors picks fire fuel tanker highway m1 motorway roads roll over trucks

Top Stories

    Dressmaker turned doll creator: Her craft is no child's play

    premium_icon Dressmaker turned doll creator: Her craft is no child's play

    Business WHEN Carole Williams attended her first porcelain doll making class in 2002 she never wanted to paint another doll.

    Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

    premium_icon Why would someone say that about Bundy's single mums?

    Opinion Opinion: We should control social media or it will control us

    • 4th Jan 2019 11:59 AM
    Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

    premium_icon Bundy tourism the way forward for jobs: Pascoe

    Politics Pascoe labels Pitt comments 'outrageous'

    Local Partners