Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.
Breaking

Fuel spill from truck closes Toowoomba road

31st Jul 2018 6:33 AM

AN EXCLUSION zone has been set up on a Toowoomba road after an oil spill.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.

The incident was reported just before 5am on Tuesday morning.

"Fuel is on the road and a 500m exclusion zone is in place," the spokesperson said.

"Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

"(The) driver is uninjured."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics treated a patient following the rollover. 

"A male patient with minor injuries was transported to Toowoomba Hospital stable following a truck rollover on Euston Road just before 5am," the spokesperson said.

fuel spill glenvale toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Queensland businessman banks a billion

    premium_icon Queensland businessman banks a billion

    Business A BUNDABERG born businessman, who came from humble roots as a sugar cane and sweet potato farmer, is now an international corporate giant.

    New vision as historic Bundy bed and breakfast sold

    premium_icon New vision as historic Bundy bed and breakfast sold

    News The property sold for the asking price of $499,000

    SES calling for your help as numbers fall

    SES calling for your help as numbers fall

    News They may not be SOS but they are calling for help

    Grim super storm warning for state

    premium_icon Grim super storm warning for state

    Weather YOU’RE not imagining things: Storms really are hitting us harder.

    Local Partners