Fuel prices increase in Bundaberg

The price of fuel in Bundy is going up.

THE RACQ has revealed the days of record cheap fuel are over, after the average price of unleaded petrol (ULP) in regional Queensland increased to 115.5 cents per litre (cpl) in June, 10.5cpl higher than last month.

The RACQ's June Monthly Fuel Price report found the average price in Bundaberg increased by 14cpl to 108.0cpl in just a month.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said prices jumped across the state after oil prices steadily increased in May and June, but oil, now at US $40 per barrel, remained substantially lower than the US $60 per barrel we experienced in January.

"It was good while it lasted, but unfortunately the days of ULP for less than 100cpl are behind us for now," Ms Smith said.

"Oil prices were higher in June due to an increase in demand as governments lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"There was also a substantial drop in oil supply due to the production cuts agreed to by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia. There was also a dramatic reduction in US shale oil production.

"A change in the price of global oil can take up to six to eight weeks to flow on at the bowser in regional areas which is what we're seeing at the moment."

Ms Smith said the monthly average price in Hervey Bay increased by almost 8cpl to 116.8cpl in June.

"Prices didn't jump by as much in Hervey Bay as they did in Bundaberg, but the average is still higher because Hervey Bay's market isn't as competitive," she said.

Ms Smith said no matter where you were in the state, the advice remained the same when it came to filling up the tank.

"Motorists underestimate how much power they have when it comes to keeping prices as low as possible, if they would only do a little bit of homework," she said.

"We're urging motorists to use tools like apps to fill up for the best price possible. Supporting the fuel companies offering the cheapest price will encourage competition in your local area."