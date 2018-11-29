Fuel leaking train stops on Maryborough St tracks

FUEL LEAK: A train has stopped across the tracks towards Bundaberg railway station, after fuel began leaking from one of the carriages.

A FREIGHT train that stopped on the tracks after diesel began leaking from one of the carriages onto train tracks has moved on.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a call was made at 10.45, and one crew had arrived on the scene.

"They liased with the train driver who told them the carriage had begun leaking diesel,” the spokeswoman said.

"They said it was a minor leak and had leaked into a safe location, most likely dirt.

"Crews left it in the hands of the train driver.”

Fireys left the scene at 11.35am.

A Queensland Rail spokesman confirmed the freight train had a small fuel leak out of one of its containers.

"Fireys were on site but they deemed it fit to go,” the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the train has now moved on.