Fuel drive off, gym thief and shoe napper face court

A MAN has been fined more than $1900 after pleading guilty to seven charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jamie William Fischer was charged with two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods after two fuel drive-off incidents in Rockhampton.

The first victim was the Puma Service Station in Berserker, where Fischer drove off with $65.19 worth of fuel.

He later committed another drive-off at the Lakes Creek Servo, where he drove off with $35.17 worth of fuel.

Being intercepted in April for a random breath test also landed Fischer into trouble.

He returned a positive drug reading for methamphetamine after providing a saliva sample during the intercept.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Fischer's guilty plea and gave him a series of fines.

For returning a positive drug reading, Fischer was fined $400 and disqualified from holding a licence for one month.

He was also fined $300 for each fuel drive-off and ordered to pay restitution, $400 for failing to appear in court, $200 for public nuisance and $350 for contravention of a police protection notice.

As well as Fischer, two sticky-fingered thieves owned up to their actions and were hit with fines yesterday in the court.

Bradley Mark Edgar Stephensen, 22, was fined $300 fine for stealing a pair of shoes from a Bundaberg backpackers' hostel.

Stephensen's lawyer told the court the shoes had since been returned and it was a spur-of-the-moment act.

Zinneh Marshall pleaded guilty to two stealing charges.

he stole a camera from the locker of a Jetts Bundaberg gym employee.

Marshall was also caught on CCTV taking a singlet from the gym without paying for it.

The court heard Marshall had a previous stealing offence in 2010 and both the camera and singlet had since been returned.

Marshall was fined a total of $600 for both offences.