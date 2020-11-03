Menu
​Three juveniles were caught out at Ban Ban Springs service station over the weekend, driving off with $47 worth of fuel in a stolen vehicle.
Crime

Fuel drive-off alerts police to car stolen by teenagers

Kristen Camp
3rd Nov 2020 10:30 AM
THREE juveniles were caught out on October 31 when they drove a stolen vehicle to Ban Ban Springs service station, fuelled up with $47 worth of petrol and drove off.

Gayndah Police OIC Don Auld said the offence was reported to police on the Saturday and officers released the vehicle was a stolen Mazda BT-50.

“Police were already seeking this vehicle as it was a stolen motor car,” Sgt Auld said.

“They went and fuelled up at Ban Ban and were caught on footage.”

Sgt Auld said there were three involved, a 13-year-old female, 14-year-old male and 15-year-old-male.

“The car was reported stolen at 8am on the 31st and they were getting fuel by 9am,” he said.

“The teenagers were caught on the 2nd of November.”

The juveniles will be dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act in relation to this matter.

