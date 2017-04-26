Fuel costs may exceed $250,000: LifeFlight

LIFE SAVER: LifeFlight has been given a life line by the council.

LOCAL lives will continue to be saved as the Bundaberg Regional Council donates $50,000 to keep the LifeFlight chopper in the sky.

The council said last year about 120 locals, including an infant needing neonatal care, owed their lives to air rescue medical services.

"LifeFlight's operations in the region include a helicopter base in Bundaberg, where the organisation recently performed a necessary maintenance overhaul of the helicopter at a cost of over $500,000,” Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters said.

"LifeFlight has reported an increase in need for its services, with the number of flights to assist this year, so far, double that for the same period in 2016.

"The organisation estimates that fuel costs for 2017 may exceed $250,000 should the demand continue at this increased rate.”