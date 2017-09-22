Fuel and batteries stolen from council

BUNDABERG Regional Council is calling on thieves and vandals to stay away from council property after fuel and batteries were stolen.

Council roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said stolen fuel, batteries and damage to road maintenance equipment parked overnight Thursday in a rural location had an effect on the community who relied on these council assets.

"It is always a disappointment when council discovers acts of vandalism and theft related to council property in and around the region,” Cr Honor said.

"Council's fleet and equipment are integral to the delivery of new infrastructure, upgrades, construction, repairs and maintenance to our public areas for the benefit of everyone in our community.

"It is not simply the expense involved in repairing and replacing the damaged and stolen components but the impact on scheduling of works which has a roll-on effect across the region.”

The matter has been reported to police.