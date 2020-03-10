Frustrations boil over dam for stakeholders

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Member for Callide Colin Boyce, Queensland Senator Paul Scarr and Member for Bundaberg David Batt following a roundtable discussion on Paradise Dam with stakeholders.

PARADISE Dam stakeholders came together for a roundtable discussion on Monday and the overarching feeling was disappointment.

Queensland LNP senator Paul Scarr travelled to Bundaberg for the meeting and said he believed the dam was a statewide issue.

“There’s a lot of dissatisfaction among the fruit and vegetable growers and I can understand why,” Senator Scarr said.

“I think Paradise Dam is one of the biggest issues facing Queensland at the moment, this isn’t just a Bundaberg or Wide Bay issue, it’s a Queensland issue

“This region is a great producer of fruit and vegetables, there has been great growth in terms of product over the past 10 years and we need that to continue.

“It is clear to me that the dam needs to be fixed that water storage and water security needs to be protected and that it needs to be done in a safe way.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was feeling optimistic after the latest news coming from the Paradise Dam inquiry.

“I am actually getting quite buoyed that the commission seems to be alluding that there is a lot of unanswered questions,” Mr Bennett said.

“It seems to be a fixation on the role of compacted layers and the cohesive bonding to that and for me gives me hope that there is an engineering solution to it.”

However, Mr Bennett said he and other stakeholders were still frustrated with the response.

“Where is the war room that is in Bundaberg dealing with all the issues that are going to confront us as an economy and as a region?

“International experts need to be all over our dam providing solutions to make sure we can repair the dam and not take 5m off the top.”

In late September 2019 the state government announced their plan to lower the spillway of the dam by 5m.