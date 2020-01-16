Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae

Michael Owens is calling for action, after no progress has been made towards Moneys Creek.

STAKEHOLDERS are calling for action, because they believe no visible progression has occurred to solve issues surrounding Moneys Creek.

Bargara local Michael Owens, who manages businesses in the area, has raised concerns over the fish deaths and algae blooms in the lagoon, saying no progress had been made.

"As a resident, I don't want my children swimming near there because it is a huge health risk and from a tourism and business perspective, it will have an impact too," Mr Owens said.

"I understand it is a complex issue, but it has been happening for almost 20 years and there are still no results.

"The time for studies is over and we need to know what action is being taken and what changes have been made, because whatever has been done so far is not working."

Mr Owens said his intention was not to criticise anyone, but suggested Bundaberg Regional Council work alongside stakeholders to devise a strategy, as the momentum gained from previous studies and plans had been lost.

"I feel that every four years or so, this issue is raised during the election cycle, but nothing is happening between those periods of time," Mr Owens said.

"The previous plan (proposed by Bargara Golf Club) is 10 years old and everyone is waiting for another one now, when nothing has really been done with the last plan that will facilitate an outcome."

An artist's version of the Bargara Golf Club's proposal for Moneys Creek which is about 10 years old.

Bargara Golf Club president Janine Smith previously told the NewsMail the cost to fix the problem, which the club didn't cause, would be more than the club could afford.

She said the issue would continue to happen, especially during warmer conditions.

A council spokesman said there was no update since it had been raised at the council meeting on December 17.

"Following the release of the Burnett Mary Regional Group study by Alluvium Consulting, council representatives will meet with Burnett Mary Regional Group, members of the project steering group and other stakeholders to discuss the recommendations of the report and to consider future actions."

The spokesman said council have not yet received results for the study.