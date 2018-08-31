Frustrated mum's plea: Do more to help my daughter

STILL SMILING: Clermont's Ashlynn Frost, 8, with parents Cameron and Sandy Frost, and dog Waffles. Ashlynn lives with juvenile idiopathic arthritis and there's little help available locally.

A FRUSTRATED Clermont mum who has to transport her brave little girl painfully long distances to treat a crippling medical condition has hit out at the State Government.

Ashlynn Frost is only eight years old but she could require hip replacements before she reaches her adult years due to juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Her mother, Sandy Frost, spoke about the absence of the relevant specialists in North Queensland. She believes there's only two specialists in the state and nine in Australia.

"Ash is an incredibly bright girl. Compassionate and wise beyond her years and I would say that a lot of it is to do with the chronic pain she lives with day after day," Mrs Frost said.

"She does well at school and has an amazing group of friends, but this has impacted her confidence to participate in physical activity, in sports. And there was a stage where she was flaring, extremely sore for a period of time, and she'd just say 'Mum, I'm just going to stay in bed today'. She is incredibly brave ... the chronic pain doesn't go away."

The situation forces Mrs Frost, her husband Cameron Frost and Ashlynn to travel far and wide on a regular basis for crucial treatment. That means a near-seven-hour round trip to Mackay (to see an allied health GP, not a specialist), an expensive return flight or a return car ride stretching over 20 hours which causes Ashlynn more pain.

"Ashlynn was diagnosed last year. It was a pretty long journey even getting a diagnosis because there's so few doctors around ... they look at the symptoms at first and say 'oh, it's growing pains'. We made our way down to Brisbane and Ashlynn got the diagnosis after MRIs and blood tests. She had arthritis in both hips...

"From there, we got in touch with a charity called Zoe's Angels. They help kids with juvenile, rheumatic and muscoskeletal diseases. They've been trying to get a paediatric rheumatologist in the north for quite some time," she said.

Mr Frost's work as a mining shotfirer and links with the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union led to the organisation arranging a meeting between the Frost family and Dr Miles earlier this month.

"Our kids are screaming out for help. We have no specialists in our area. For us to access a paediatric allied team we have to travel to Mackay; but the worst thing for kids for arthritis is sitting for long periods of time. By the time we get into town Ash can't even walk," she said. Mrs Frost described the meeting on August 10 as "disappointing".

She said the minister did not address increasing the necessary services in regional Queensland and said the family would have to access services in the south of the state.

The Frosts don't want to move and leave their support network of family and friends behind.

"The Health Minister's solution to the problem is that it's actually easier for you guys in rural and remote Queensland to come to us," Mrs Frost said.

"Well, we either take a 10-hour drive and you've got a kid who's completely immobile. We can't afford to fly out of Emerald, the flights are ridiculously expensive.

"So we have to drive to Mackay to catch a flight. Ash is in a wheelchair. We're in public transport because we don't have a car in Brisbane.

"There is no specialised care for our kids with muscular-skeletal and rheumatic disease at all in our area, period."

Government travel subsidies were "so hard to access", Mrs Frost said.

And because the Isaac region and North Queensland generally, punched well above their weight when it came to contributing to the state's economy, it was time that was recognised. Mrs Frost reckons "it's not good enough" and some of that cash should came back to the regions to assist kids like Ashlynn.

Minister's response:

THE State Minister for Health says he's asked the Director-General of Queensland Health if a Clermont girl suffering from juvenile arthritis can be treated closer to home.

Steven Miles was responding to Sandy Frost's concerns about her eight-year-old daughter Ashlynn's condition and the lack of specialist treatment in North Queensland.

"I met with Sandy and her family recently and I want to thank her for sharing her story with me. I asked the Director-General of Queensland Health (Michael Walsh) to look into what support and aspects of her treatment we can provide closer to home," he said.

"Queensland Health always strives to offer as many services as possible close to home, but some of these conditions are so rare that they require the national and international speciality that we offer at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital."

Dr Miles said Lady Cilento's rheumatology team was made up of experts including a specialist rheumatologist and nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, pharmacists, psychologists and a school teacher.

"The team not only treats Queenslanders, but also children from the NT and Northern NSW," he said.

"Queensland Health is currently streamlining the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme to make it easier for people to access when they do need to travel for treatment."

Dr Miles said up to $90.2 million will be spent in 2018 helping patients travel.