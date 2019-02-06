Fruity frozen yoghurt for a healthy, sweet treat
I'm rather partial to those frozen yoghurt parlours where you can mix and match flavours until your head spins.
Here's a yummy, healthier version you can make easily at home. It's sweetened with honey and allows the fruit flavour to shine.
Honey doesn't freeze, so this won't produce a super-firm texture; but it won't be as light as the soft-serve from the parlour either.
You can churn it in an ice-cream maker if you have one, or just freeze it for about three hours in shallow trays after blending it; scrape it with a fork every hour to break up any ice crystals.
You can adjust the sweetness depending on the fruit you use; for example, raspberries could use more honey, while mangoes would need less.
You can also use a mixture of fruit; whatever is in season is appropriate.
BLUEBERRY FRO-YO
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
2 punnets blueberries
200g unsweetened greek yoghurt
2 tbsp honey
Extra blueberries, to garnish
METHOD
Half an hour before you start, place the yoghurt in the freezer so it's very cold when you begin.
Tip blueberries into a bowl and pick over, removing any stalks or debris.
Rinse in water and pat dry with a paper towel. Place in the bowl of a food processor, along with the chilled yoghurt and honey.
Blend until smooth and place in shallow trays; freeze for up to three hours, breaking up any ice crystals with a fork after each hour.
If you have an ice cream maker, churn for 20 minutes or until set.
Scoop out into bowls. You can serve immediately or re-freeze for 30 minutes. Garnish with extra blueberries.
