Fruitful festival grant to boost tourism and celebrate food

FOOD FESTIVAL: Lilly Rehbein from One Little Farm at the Taste Bundaberg Festival previously. Photo: Paul Beutel

BUNDABERG is known for producing some of the best food and drinks across the sunshine state and now the region's popular food festival will receive a healthy boost.

Taste Bundaberg Festival is one of 10 projects that will share $245,000 as part of the Federal Government's Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants program.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the popular festival would receive a $30,000 grant to help boost domestic visitors and support the region.

"The Bundaberg region is renowned for the wide variety of fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts grown here and the Taste Bundaberg Festival is a great opportunity to showcase this," Mr Pitt said.

"The grant will be used to expand the popular festival to include an opening night event to celebrate farmers and producers and a pre-festival agritourism conference."

Bundaberg Region Limited's application was successful during the second round of grant submissions. The funding will go toward next year's event.

"What started out as a Sunday Soiree in 2014 and grew into a 10-day winter food and drink festival in 2016, has become a key tourism event in the region showcasing local producers," Mr Pitt said.

"The festival rebranded in 2019 as the Taste Bundaberg Festival and brings together the culinary community from across the region."

The grants program is part of a $76 million tourism bushfire recovery package to protect jobs, small businesses and local economies and will assist regional areas in South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.