Fruitful act for hobby farmer

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LIMES: Morena Nasso is giving free limes away to the community.

WHEN life gives you lemons, you make lemonade but nothing is sweeter than a grower giving away limes.

One decade ago, Morena Nasso and her family relocated to Bundaberg from Sydney and together and after adapting to the new lifestyle, began planting their own produce.

“It took me a while to lose the feeling of the city and learn to slow down, but eventually with time, were able to stop and smell the roses,” Ms Nasso said.

“This lead to us wanting to be more self-sufficient and we began growing our own fruit and vegetables, which has been a learning curve … it is certainly harder than it looks.”

Ms Nasso said their lime harvest was consistent, with enough supply to give away, so she did.

The hobby farmer has placed a box full of the bright green citrus fruit outside her home and has encouraged locals to take as many as they need.

On an ordinary day, it would be a kind gesture, but with many people forced to isolate or struggling to find products on supermarket shelves, it is an act that is especially considerate.

“Being a committed Christian, I believe we have a duty to help others and it is what we are called to do,” Ms Nasso said.

“A few years ago, I came across a group of people living in Ballarat, Victoria, who share excess food with the local community, to beautify the landscape and encourage community spirit and I knew I wanted to do something similar.”

Since discovering the group in Victoria, Ms Nasso has worked to create a similar concept here in Bundaberg and recently created a Facebook group, for others wanting to help those in need.

“The objective of #BeBlessed Bundaberg, is to have people give away excess produce,” she said.

“Not only does this make a person feel good, but it will help with less wastage, isolation and most importantly help the community.

“Each grower would place excess produce in a box, out the front of their house, and post a notification in the group as to its location.”

Anyone interested and able to give excess produce away, is encouraged to join the group at facebook.com/groups/926251747808933.