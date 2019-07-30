Fruit picker 'full of grog' damaged property

IN THE WATCH HOUSE: Andrew Alan Gowlett pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging police property in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

IN THE WATCH HOUSE: Andrew Alan Gowlett pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging police property in Gayndah Magistrates Court. File

FRUIT picker Andrew Alan Gowlett was not happy being arrested on March 15.

Mundubbera Police had taken the 30-year-old into the watch house over another incident.

While filling out the paperwork, around 6.30am they saw Gowlett huddled by the floor busy working away at something.

When they went to investigate, they saw Gowlett was using his fingernails to pick away at the linoleum away from the covering of the floor screws.

Gowlett has pleaded guilty in the Gayndah Magistrates Court to wilful damage of police property.

When police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll revealed that Gowlett blew 0.271 when breathalysed by police, an audible gasp went through the courtroom.

"It's fair to say you were full of grog at the time,” Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

But, he conceded, it was "not the worst wilful damage I've seen by any stretch of the imagination”.

Police made no claim for restitution.

"Maybe (that's) because they probably don't make lino any more,” defence lawyer Travis George joked.

Gowlett was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.