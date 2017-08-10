Frothy milk helps the sick children of Bundy

YOUNGSTERS can enjoy a babycino and help sick children by taking part in Alowishus Delicious's babycino program.

A babycino is a drink of hot milk that has been frothed up with pressurised steam, intended for children.

The program which is almost as old as the cafe has helped raise almost $1561 to date.

And now the word is spreading there's hope to raise even more.

Cafe owner Tracey McPhee said Alowishus started the program when the cafe was just six months old by donation.

She said it was important to give back to the community and thought what better way to help children then with a drink children loved.

"We charge $1 for the drink the kids love and all the money goes to the Children's ward at the Bundaberg Hospital,” she said.

When asked if customers were aware of the charity she said some were and others were not, but as long as it all went to the kids she didn't mind.

Mrs McPhee also said the Pay It Forward campaign, which was a joint initiative with Impact, was still still helping to raise much needed support for the homeless.

"This is where people can pay it forward when they purchase a sandwich or a toasties for those in need,” she said.

Buying a voucher which will be supplied to the volunteers of Impact Community Services and given out on their Tuesday Night Street Outreach Service.