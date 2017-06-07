Frosty morning will have you pulling up the blankets

FORGET any plans you had of getting out of bed early tomorrow morning.

While temperatures this morning dipped to 10 degrees, tomorrow will be even chillier.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Benj Blunt said Bundaberg would drop to single digits tomorrow, reaching a minimum of 8 degrees.

Mr Blunt said weather in South Australia was affecting temperatures across the region.

"There's a big high sitting over the Great Australian Bight which is impacting on the weather up here,” he said.

"The air travels in an anti-clockwise direction so we are feeling cooler and drier air than usual.

"It should remain about the same temperatures we've been experiencing for the rest of the week, with tomorrow being the coldest day with frost expected for some areas.”

According to Mr Blunt ,the further inland you are the colder it's going to get.

"The Central Highlands will get down between 2-4 degrees,” he said.

Last year temperatures dropped to a low of 5.9 degrees on June 26.

The coldest day for Bundaberg was a frosty 0.8 degrees on July 18, 1963.

Mr Blunt said unfortunately there was no rain predicted for the rest of this week.