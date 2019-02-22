Frost back to help finals hunt

Norths' Matt Frost has returned to the team after playing last season and scoring the most runs in the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association competition last year.

CRICKET: North Bundaberg has received a boost heading into its most important match of the season in the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association.

But he will only be available for one week.

The competition's leading run scorer from last season, Norths' Matt Frost, is returning to the line-up to help the side make the finals and potentially claim three titles in a row.

He made his first appearance for the season last week against The Waves and made an unbeaten 83 as Norths won.

Now, Norths captain Andrew McKay hopes he can do it again when they take on Past Highs Combined Country today.

"He is available this week and we enjoyed having him back,” he said.

"But this will be his last match as he is ineligible for the finals.”

Players must play a minimum amount of games to qualify for the final and Frost won't have enough to play with just two to his name.

The focus for the club is getting there with the contest against the PHCC a straight shootout for third on the ladder and the last spot in the finals.

The sides are separated by just 0.23 points on the ladder with the winner to qualify.

"We will be fielding the strongest side on paper this weekend,” McKay said.

"We need to stick to our plan.

"We usually bowl well for the first 15 overs but bowl loose ball between overs 15 and 30 and we need to change that.”

Past Highs have won four of the five matches this season between the sides in the 40 over competition.