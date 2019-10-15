Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rumbrellas: Guitarist Justin 'J-Ray' Wernicke, singer and songwriter Ryan Giles and drummer Mark 'Sparky' Partridge.
The Rumbrellas: Guitarist Justin 'J-Ray' Wernicke, singer and songwriter Ryan Giles and drummer Mark 'Sparky' Partridge.
News

Frontman’s musical journey brings him home to Bundy

15th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Rumbrellas are coming to Bundaberg this Saturday and given their name it is fitting that they will be debuting their new album ‘Among the Sun’ in the Rum City.

The band will be playing Riverfeast along with guest artists, The Purple Hills, Aspy Jones and Madra Mor.

Frontman Ryan Giles said he started his music career in Bundaberg before he moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2013.

“I was a resident ‘muso’ at the Central Hotel in Bundaberg for four or five years and basically been working my way since then,” he said.

“Then 18 months ago the band put together some originals and became The Rumbrellas, we had all written originals in the past but wanted to do something new that we all liked and that led to a sort of early 90’s hip hop.”

Riverfeast Bundaberg is on Saturday. Gates open 5pm. Tickets are $10 presale or $15 at the gate.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

    premium_icon $2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

    News THE construction of 100 new homes is set to begin in 12 months at Bargara.

    • 15th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Murder accused, victim fought over lost items: Court hears

    premium_icon Murder accused, victim fought over lost items: Court hears

    News A fight over lost children’s items ended in murder, it was alleged in Bundaberg...

    • 15th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Why Hospital meeting was postponed for a week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why Hospital meeting was postponed for a week

    Health A Bundaberg Hospital development project meeting was postponed.

    • 15th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Horror in home: Man who attacked partner with knife jailed

    premium_icon Horror in home: Man who attacked partner with knife jailed

    News A MAN has been convicted and was sentenced to more time behind bars after wounding...