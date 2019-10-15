Frontman’s musical journey brings him home to Bundy

The Rumbrellas are coming to Bundaberg this Saturday and given their name it is fitting that they will be debuting their new album ‘Among the Sun’ in the Rum City.

The band will be playing Riverfeast along with guest artists, The Purple Hills, Aspy Jones and Madra Mor.

Frontman Ryan Giles said he started his music career in Bundaberg before he moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2013.

“I was a resident ‘muso’ at the Central Hotel in Bundaberg for four or five years and basically been working my way since then,” he said.

“Then 18 months ago the band put together some originals and became The Rumbrellas, we had all written originals in the past but wanted to do something new that we all liked and that led to a sort of early 90’s hip hop.”

Riverfeast Bundaberg is on Saturday. Gates open 5pm. Tickets are $10 presale or $15 at the gate.