Frontline Footballer: UK Doctor kicking goals in Wide Bay

Dr Ollie Post who plays football for the KSS Jets. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: Beach, barbecues and football were part of life for Dr Ollie Post before the pandemic shut down sport.

The United Kingdom-born doctor moved to the Fraser Coast in September with his girlfriend to experience an authentic Aussie lifestyle.

Dr Post made the decision to leave the British National Health System to work in Australian hospitals.

Recommendations from a friend placed the Fraser Coast as a potential destination.

"It is a perfect spot and we love it," he said.

Dr Post works in general medicine for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and is loving the experience.

"It is less busy than the UK with a few more resources," he said.

The doctor is also part of the KSS Jets Premier League team and left his mark on his teammates before the competition was halted due to the coronavirus.

He scored goals in both of the fixtures played.

Dr Post was training for a triathlon when he saw some players having a kick across the road from the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre.

"I went over to check it out and the club was very welcoming," he said.

Dr Post credits coach Phil Rimmer for encouraging him to join the team.

"He dragged me along to the Brisbane Roar trial and I have found the club environment to be good," he said.

Having played in different local leagues in the United Kingdom he was pleasantly surprised by the standard of competition in the Wide Bay.

"The competition level is good with young, fit players of high quality," Dr Post said.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer speaks highly of his new midfielder.

"He has fitted in well with the team and he is a good communicator on and off the field," Rimmer said.

Dr Post is on the frontline of the pandemic and is watching and hearing about the crisis unfolding in his home country.

"Hearing from home is hard and they are doing it tough," he said.

"Australia appears to have it more under control now, but hospital staff continue to prepare and upskill to be ready to deal with whatever comes."

Dr Post misses not playing football as it is a major source of stress relief for him.

"It is a bit difficult, but I keep fit by cycling, going for a run and doing some weights," he said.

He also pops down to the beach by himself to practise his skills.

Dr Post understands that everyone is in a similar position and offers the following advice to the community.

"We need to keep things in perspective and understand that there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

"We need to pull together and we will get through it."