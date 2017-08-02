Front end loaded: driver blows three times limit

OVER THE LIMIT: The Komatsu front end loader driven by a 42-year-old man who was charged with drink driving by Childers police.

GETTING loaded and going to fix a friend's garden isn't a standard Tuesday evening for most, but that is what a Booyal man was allegedly doing when police pulled him over last night.

The 42-year-old was driving a Komatsu front end loader along the Bruce Hwy at Eureka about 6pm when Childers police "decided to have a bit of a look”.

He was breath tested and police say he blew 0.147, nearly three times the legal limit.

Sergeant Geoff Fay said the joy ride was "a disaster waiting to happen”.

"He was travelling on the highway just after dark. Another vehicle had slowed down to go around him,” Sgt Fay said of when police pulled the man over.

"He shouldn't have been on the road,” he said.

"He had minimal lighting, so he was not even complying with regular requirements.

"He had no strobe lights, only hazard lights.

"He said he was going to fix a friend's garden.”

The man was charged with one count each of driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit, driving without drivers license and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on August 18.

All vehicles unable to be registered are required to have conditional registration and relevant police permits before they can be driven on a road.

Click here for more information about conditional registration for agricultural, construction and recreational vehicles.