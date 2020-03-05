From the editor’s desk

WANT TO BE HEARD: Farmers and workers rally for Paradise Dam outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

WANT TO BE HEARD: Farmers and workers rally for Paradise Dam outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

Local council nominations closed this week and election campaigns are well underway.

Candidates are putting in the hard yards and working up a sweat pounding the pavement out and about in the community and already blood has been shed with one candidate copping a nasty dog bite on the campaign trail. No word on any tears yet though.

The race for mayor is shaping up to be a hotly contested one with Helen Blackburn, Jack Dempsey and Kirt Anthony confirmed as the only three running.

See who’s in, who’s out and which spot they drew in the ECQ ballot yesterday.

Meanwhile the Bundaberg hearing for the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry has also been underway this week.

A number of the region’s producers took the opportunity to express their position on water security with dozens protesting in the street outside the courthouse on day two of the proceedings.

So far the hearing has focused on examining technical aspects of the dam’s construction and design.

Buying a house is one of life’s big decisions and when it comes to finding a home affordability is a top consideration for most.

Here are some of the stories that got our readers talking over the past week or so:

