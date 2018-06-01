From the editor's desk: What's happening at the NewsMail

BRIGHT LIGHTS: Samsung's Vivid Sydney made for a stunning first impression this week.

BRIGHT LIGHTS: Samsung's Vivid Sydney made for a stunning first impression this week. Mark Furler

I'D NEVER been to Sydney until earlier this week.

With the NewsMail part of the News Corp family, I spent a couple of days down among all the bright lights for a work conference.

Wow, what a city.

On the Tuesday, I strapped on my walking shoes as soon as the conference was finished and checked some of the sights.

I was fortunate in that the Vivid show was running and the city was a sea of bright colours. The opera house, in particular, was a sensational sight.

The number of people out and about on a chilly Tuesday night was mind blowing.

Much of the focus in the conference was on how we can deliver a better service for our readers, particularly in the digital world.

It was a good opportunity to hear from some of the editors at the big national papers such as The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail and a few others about how they're approaching the world of digital.

I'd like to reassure you our practices here are very much in line with what's happening at these industry-leading operations.

The modern world of journalism is very much driven by data and those media organisations moving forward are the ones that are analysing this information and acting accordingly.

It's now been over a month since the NewsMail moved to its premium online subscription model.

I'd like to thank all our readers who have taken up subscriptions.

We've had a significant increase in new subscribers during this time and I was delighted to see some people in the social media space recently explain to others the value of what we offer.

The NewsMail is the biggest local news operator in the wider Bundaberg region.

We employ people from this community who do their best to bring the news of the day to you our readers.

Please, if you have any suggestions of ways we could improve, I'd love to hear from you.

Have a great week.

And go Queensland in the big game next week.

Bundy boy Coen Hess.

PS: Congratulations to the families of Bundaberg's two players in the Queensland Origin squad.

PRIDE OF THE REGION: Felise Kaufusi will represent Queensland in this coming week's big Origin game. Bradley Kanaris

Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi have done a wonderful achievement in making it to this arena. I'm sure they will do themselves, their families and this region proud.