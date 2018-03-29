From the editor's desk: Weather gods against us this Easter

Commonwealth Games medalist Stephanie Rice launches the NewsMail's new Commonwealth Games pins. There are five to collect.

IT looks like the weather gods are conspiring to make it a wet Easter for everyone across the Bundaberg region.

WET: The rainfall outlook through to Easter Monday. BOM

Hopefully, we will miss the worst of any heavy falls and everyone will still have plenty of quality time with family and loved ones this Easter.

There's so much happening here, it would be a shame to see things washed out. Particularly with so many of our tourism operators fully booked.

Please don't forget though tomorrow is Good Friday and plenty of places will be closed.

As I settle into life in Bundy, I'm hoping to spend a bit of time exploring and was looking to head to Bargara at some stage over the weekend.

So far I've driven through the area a couple of times and had lunch at a local hotel. It was beautiful.

Bundy is one of the state's tourism hospots as more people come to the region.

I can see why so many more tourists are coming to this part of the world.

It's been a busy week at the NewsMail, with some big stories.

The week got off to a horror start with a fatal crash.

We also carried a report detailing a shock twist following the death of a former Bundaberg butcher.

And today, we exclusively revealed the details of what's planned for Prince Charles's royal visit next month.

Make sure you don't miss our compelling Commonwealth Games coverage from next week and if you haven't seen it yet, have some fun and collect our exclusive Borobi pins.

Have a relaxing holiday season. Until next time.