From the editor's desk: I want to hear what you have to say

I'M EXCITED to have arrived in this wonderful part of the world.

Though it's only early days, I've been blown away by Bundaberg and its stunning scenery and friendly people.

Over the coming days, weeks and months, I look forward to getting to meet as many NewsMail readers as possible and listening to what you have to say.

It's a busy week to start at the NewsMail as we prepare to launch our My First Year publication in Wednesday's edition. If you've got a child that's gone into Prep you won't want to miss this.

It's just one of the many initiatives the NewsMail has done in recent times to connect with its readers.

Former editor Craig Warhurst, who has moved onto the Sunshine Coast, and deputy editor Hayley Nissen have done a great job and I've arrived to find a passionate and driven team.

I've enjoyed reading the NewsMail in recent weeks and talking to locals and have read or been told about some great initiatives.

It's great to hear about the push to upgrade Bundaberg Hospital, the bringing in of the Tobruk as a dive site tourist attraction and the classification of the port as a State Development Area.

Being of English origin, I'm particularly excited at the prospect of next month's royal visit.

Britain's Prince Charles. Matt Dunham

I'm a political person and my party of choice is whichever will do the best job for Bundaberg and its people.

I've come from a regional area, Rockhampton, and like many other regional Queenslanders I fear we're losing the battle at times to be heard in the upper echelons of governments in Brisbane and Canberra.

Like many in Queensland, while we live in paradise there are a number of issues that need addressing to make many lives better.

I'm disturbed by the current high unemployment level and like many other parents out there, I'm particularly worried by the high youth unemployment numbers.

My wife, Sharon, and I have already lost one child, my 22-year-old son Tristan, who left our family home to make a career for himself in the big city.

With a 12-year-old daughter, I'd like to think history won't repeat.

In coming times I look forward to working with our community leaders to tackle this issue, and many others.

A little about myself

Outside of work, my home life is run by two sausage dogs ...Winston (named after legendary British PM Churchill) and Cookie (named after Cookie Monster).

I'm looking forward to exploring the beaches and surrounds with the dogs and catching up with family in the area, when I'm not at the desk.

In a previous life, many kilos ago, I used to play football (soccer) in the UK with Birmingham City, where I lived for the first 21 years of my life.

In the past decade I've worked in the Central Queensland region, mainly at one of the NewsMail's sister publications, The Morning Bulletin, which like this paper has enjoyed strong circulation and online results.

I look forward to serving this region and hopefully meeting you in the near future.

Until next time.