From the editor’s desk: Cut through the noise

Dear subscribers,

We're on the home stretch to the polls and with election day looming the hustings are heating up.

From social media posts to billboards, corflute signs and television ads - we're being bombarded with political messaging.

The stakes are high for the upcoming Queensland Election, with the winner securing the state's first fixed four-year term.

To cut through the noise, the NewsMail has given you the chance to hear it straight from the people chasing your vote.

Over the past few weeks we've brought you two livestreamed election forums where candidates for the Bundaberg and Burnett electorates answers questions submitted by you, our readers.

If you missed them you can watch the replays here and here.

Curiously, despite this election being described the most important state election since war time some candidates have been notably quiet, declining to answer your questions either on the livestreamed debates or in subsequent Q&As sent to all candidates despite repeated attempts.

For some reason Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidates Stewart Jones and Geoffrey Mansell, Kerri Morgan (Labor), Stewart Jones (Palmer United Party) and The Greens candidates Liam Johns and Claire Ogden have proven to be particularly evasive.

It's hard to know why they nominated or what they can offer voters.

Tomorrow afternoon we'll also be offering subscribers the opportunity to hear straight from the two main party leaders on our website.

The People's Forum is the only time during this election campaign that you'll be able to see Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington go head to head in a debate.

The pair will take questions from undecided voters during the one-hour forum, hosted by Sky News Chief News Anchor Kieran Gilbert tomorrow - just three days out from Election Day.

Join political reporter Tom Connell from 3pm for pre-forum analysis as he anchors Afternoon Agenda with Mr Gilbert live from the forum venue.

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms Frecklington will face the group of undecided voters live for questioning from 4pm. It should be interesting.

Keep up to date and follow all of the Queensland Election coverage here.

Megan Sheehan, editor

