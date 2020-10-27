Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and opposition leader Deb Frecklington.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and opposition leader Deb Frecklington.
Opinion

From the editor’s desk: Cut through the noise

Megan Sheehan
27th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dear subscribers,

We're on the home stretch to the polls and with election day looming the hustings are heating up.

From social media posts to billboards, corflute signs and television ads - we're being bombarded with political messaging.

The stakes are high for the upcoming Queensland Election, with the winner securing the state's first fixed four-year term.

To cut through the noise, the NewsMail has given you the chance to hear it straight from the people chasing your vote.

forumpromo

Over the past few weeks we've brought you two livestreamed election forums where candidates for the Bundaberg and Burnett electorates answers questions submitted by you, our readers.

If you missed them you can watch the replays here and here.

Curiously, despite this election being described the most important state election since war time some candidates have been notably quiet, declining to answer your questions either on the livestreamed debates or in subsequent Q&As sent to all candidates despite repeated attempts.

For some reason Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidates Stewart Jones and Geoffrey Mansell, Kerri Morgan (Labor), Stewart Jones (Palmer United Party) and The Greens candidates Liam Johns and Claire Ogden have proven to be particularly evasive.

It's hard to know why they nominated or what they can offer voters.

forumpromo

Tomorrow afternoon we'll also be offering subscribers the opportunity to hear straight from the two main party leaders on our website.

The People's Forum is the only time during this election campaign that you'll be able to see Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington go head to head in a debate.

The pair will take questions from undecided voters during the one-hour forum, hosted by Sky News Chief News Anchor Kieran Gilbert tomorrow - just three days out from Election Day.

Join political reporter Tom Connell from 3pm for pre-forum analysis as he anchors Afternoon Agenda with Mr Gilbert live from the forum venue.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms Frecklington will face the group of undecided voters live for questioning from 4pm. It should be interesting.

Keep up to date and follow all of the Queensland Election coverage here.

Megan Sheehan, editor

Get more from your NewsMail digital subcription

More Stories

Show More
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        Premium Content Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        News CRIME doesn't pay and as one Facebook Marketplace seller who is now hundreds of dollars out of pocket discovered, the reward isn't worth the risk.

        Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        Premium Content Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        News THE battle for the seat of Bundaberg is heating up, with a telephone poll hitting...

        OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

        Premium Content OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

        News A Pine Creek man is due to appear in court for allegedly obstructing a police...

        New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        Premium Content New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        News A NEW store is opening in Bundaberg, offering a wide range of vegan and vegetarian...